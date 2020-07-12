Pizza Hut | Alcohol-free beer goodness now in a pizza!

0 comment

Whether it’s a night out with friends, a class reunion, or just some well-deserved bonding time with your family, every social gathering for us Filipinos almost inevitably comes with a bottle or two of beer. But enjoying a pint might be hard when you need to get some work done, especially now that many of us are working or studying at home. But what if we told you that you can enjoy beer without the alcohol or a hangover? Sounds impossible, right?

Well, not anymore! Pizza Hut is uniting pizza and beer lovers with its latest innovation, the Beer Pan Pizza!

This one-of-a-kind take on the pizza and beer paring will be available starting July 14 for dine-in delivery, and take-out and it truly is an experience to be had!

When you open a box of Beer Pan Pizza, you will be welcomed by the familiar aroma of beer. From there, your eyes will be drawn to a perfectly baked pizza made with sweet BeerBBQ sauce, caramelized onions, and chicken chunks on Pizza Hut’s signature pan pizza. And if that wasn’t enough, the Beer Pan Pizza completes the entire inuman session as the pizza is topped with the ultimate pulutan, crispy chicken skin! It also comes with beer sprinkles to amp up that beer taste.

This is pizza and beer like you’ve never tasted before,” Pizza Hut Marketing Manager, Lorent Adrias said. “This is practically a party in pizza form, where you have the beer and the pulutan in one neat package! It’s perfect to be enjoyed alone or with friends and family!

The Beer Pan Pizza can be purchased for ₱339 for a Regular Pan Pizza or ₱519 for a Large Pan Pizza. You can also have an alcohol-free e-numan session by having the pizza delivered to you and your friends! All you have to do is call the Pizza Hut Hotline by dialing 8911-11-11 for Metro Manila or #11111 for provincial orders. You may also have the Beer Pan Pizza delivered by coursing your order through the Pizza Hut website at www.pizzahut.com.ph.

Worry-free take-out options are also available such as, Walk-in Take Away; Click and Collect for orders made through the website and to be claimed in-store; and Car Pick-up where customers can order in advance using the hotline and then claim it curbside from their nearest Pizza Hut branch.

To know the updated list of open Pizza Hut stores nationwide, please visit https://www.pizzahut.com.ph/store-lock-down.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Isla Sugbu Seafood City opens for dine-in and takeout

Team Orange 0 comments
The country’s best seafood spot is back and ready to serve you its fresh and delicious offerings for satisfying seafood feasts with family and friends. Isla Sugbu Seafood City at…

Rising singer/songwriter Mishaal shares new track “Mister Mister”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Rising singer/songwriter Mishaal releases his new track “Mister Mister”. “Mister Mister” is a song about addiction that was inspired by a loved ones’ harrowing battle with the disease. “This person…

Get up to 50% off on XTREME Appliances this Lazada 7.15 Bounce Back Sale!

Team Orange 0 comments Events
XTREME Appliances is excited to announce its participation in the biggest Lazada Mid-Year Bounce Back Sale on July 15, 2020 (Wednesday). Brand Mega Offer XTREME will have lower price reductions…

Unlock possibilities with Smart Bro Prepaid LTE Pocket WiFi for only P999

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
The new normal has shifted many of our activities online, and this has made mobile Internet ever more crucial for those working from home or on the go, taking online…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone