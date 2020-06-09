Plan for goals during quarantine with AXA Goal Getter

AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, introduces Goal Getter—a life insurance and investment plan in one that helps you reach your goals.

If the current situation has strengthened your resolve to accomplish your life goals and save up for them, then it’s a good idea to check out Goal Getter. Build your funds so you can achieve financial independence and realize your goals, whether it’s starting a small business, getting a car or condominium, or pursuing a post-graduate degree.

Goal Getter is an investment and life insurance plan that is available online where you can start with an initial payment of as low as Php10,000. You can keep adding to it with as little as Php5,000 monthly top-ups.

And because it is available online, you can get started right in the comfort of your own home – no need to head out and meet with an agent.

“Even as we face an uncertain future due to COVID-19, Goal Getter provides an opportunity for people to build a financial plan that can support them as they strive to achieve their goals,” said AXA Philippines president and CEO Rahul Hora.

Customers can choose to invest in either the Philippine Wealth Bond Fund or Chinese Tycoon Fund depending on their risk appetite. Goal Getter allows policyholders the freedom to choose how much and how long they want to build their savings fund for their specific life goals.

Since AXA Philippines is committed to provide the best protection for its customers and their families, Goal Getter comes with life insurance coverage. The policyholder’s beneficiaries may receive 125 percent of the total premiums paid or the actual account value, whichever is higher.

Even in times of uncertainty, AXA Goal Getter is supporting those who wish to achieve their goals.