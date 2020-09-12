PLDT Enterprise deploys e-Learning solution to all 12,000 Emilio Aguinaldo College students

Along with many other industries that have been affected by pandemic, the education sector has been on an uphill climb to steadily provide quality learning experiences to their students wherever they are.

Emilio Aguinaldo College is one of the learning institutions in the country opting to utilize technologies to implement e-Learning for its students. To aid the said effort, Emilio Aguinaldo College partnered with PLDT Enterprise for effective solutions that will ease its shift to remote learning.

To ensure that the emerging needs of their teachers and students will be met, PLDT Enterprise will be implementing Smart GIGA Study plans for Emilio Aguinaldo College’s two campuses in Manila and Cavite which will benefit approximately 12,000 students.

Emilio Aguinaldo College President Dr. Jose Paulo E. Campos says, “We have had to adjust to the current situation, being more lenient in terms of requirements, fees, and schedules to make this time less stressful for our students. But what we will always guarantee to be consistent is our ability to deliver a quality education, and we will support our faculty’s effort through this endeavor with PLDT Enterprise.”

Smart’s GIGA Study plans are especially developed prepaid packages that cater exclusively to the academe. GIGA Study includes daily data allocations for online learning tools essential to today’s new normal of learning. It also provides open data allocations that can enable both learners and faculty members to access information vital to furthering their expanded online needs.

“It’s our goal to provide the education sector with curated services and solutions that can be customized for schools to support their growing needs. All these efforts are to enable e-Learning for their teachers and students so they can continue experiencing top quality education even during this time,” says PLDT Enterprise Corporate Relationship Management Head Dick Perez.

Through this partnership with PLDT Enterprise, Emilio Aguinaldo College is ensuring that its two campuses have the necessary connectivity to continue remote learning for their home-based students.

Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups adds, “This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts in the PLDT Group to redefine the future of learning. Our services will help EAC deliver lessons and stay connected with their home-based students.”

The initiative was led by EAC President Dr. Jose Paulo E. Campos together with EAC’s administration Treasurer and Corporate Secretary Atty. Paulo E. Campos, Jr., Vice President for Administration Dr. Lorenzo C. Lorenzo, Vice President for Academic Affairs EAC Manila Dr. Ellen San Nicolas Salac, Vice President for Academic Affairs EAC Cavite Dr. Rebecca C. Miranda, Comptroller Julieta M. Masilungan and Assistant Treasurer Cristina F. Javier.

In the advent of online education, PLDT Enterprise aims to redefine the future of learning for Filipino students so they never stop dreaming through its continuous engagements with universities, colleges, schools, and learning institutions across the country.