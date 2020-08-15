PLDT Enterprise helps grow digital payments in PH with PayMaya

In line with its objective to help Filipinos and their businesses go beyond brick and mortar operations and expand through e-commerce, PLDT Enterprise – together with PayMaya, helps grow digital transactions in the country through contactless and digital payments for consumers and businesses.

As the country imposed quarantine measures to curb the fight against COVID-19, consumers and businesses relied heavily on online transactions to continue accessing and delivering goods and services despite the restrictions. Merchants and SMEs either launched or expanded their online store offerings and adopted cashless payments.

PayMaya, in this regard, aided businesses during this critical time by enabling consumers to send payments or do bank transfers through the PayMaya app—empowering both retailers and consumers to buy and sell online from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

SilverWorks, the leading retailer of sterling silver jewelry in the country, is one of the businesses that adopted cashless transactions to continue its operations in the recent months. “When the whole country was on lockdown, the only source of revenue for SilverWorks was through our online platforms. For many who did not want to take the risk of infection through the exchange of cash, SilverWorks was able to offer the most convenient way to pay through online digital payments like PayMaya,” said Louie Ocampo Gutierrez, Managing Director of SilverWorks.

Recognizing the growing need of businesses for zero-touch payments, PLDT Enterprise bundles PayMaya into the group’s end-to-end suite of ICT and digital business solutions. With this inclusion, customers of PLDT Enterprise can now also be equipped with PayMaya’s extensive digital payments solutions to help them and their business thrive in the New Normal by accepting contactless payment options.

“The combination of PLDT Enterprise’s global-class ICT and digital solutions and PayMaya’s game-changing digital financial services will make it easy for enterprises to transition and bring their business back on the path of growth,” said Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups.

During the lockdown, retailers that did not have a robust presence online have also utilized payment links from PayMaya’s Digital Invoicing solution to send to their customers via email, chat apps and SMS allowing them to pay using their credit or debit cards or via e-Wallets.

And as the quarantine measures continue, businesses are likely to rely more on technology and digital channels in continuing their operations. In support, PLDT Enterprise recently launched its latest broadband service called BEYOND FIBER—which now also integrates PayMaya as an add-on to enable offices and stores to accept online payments via PayMaya Business.

“Digital payments will be a permanent fixture and I see PayMaya cashless payments to become the preferred option especially for Silverworks’ tech-savvy young adult target market,” Gutierrez added.

Soon, PayMaya will be expanding business opportunities available for retailers such as SilverWorks via its newly launched PayMaya Negosyo app that allows MSMEs to accept digital payments and offer other services to their customers.

“With the changing landscape brought by the current situation, cashless is definitely emerging to be the preferred payment option of both consumers and enterprises. PayMaya together with PLDT Enterprise is here to help businesses adapt quickly and respond to the evolving payment needs of their customers, who are increasingly going digital,” said Shailesh Baidwan, President of PayMaya.

PayMaya will also be introducing an easier and smoother way for merchants to sign up and submit requirements online for the various PayMaya Enterprise payment solutions that are available to them.