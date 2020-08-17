PLDT Enterprise Launches Zero-Trust Cloud Networking Solution with NetFoundry Tie-up

PLDT Enterprise has forged a partnership with cloud & IoT networking leader NetFoundry to establish the group’s latest solution PLDT ZAP or Zero-Trust Acceleration Platform. (L-R)PLDT Capability Management Head Marlon Serrano, PLDT Enterprise Relationship Management Executive Neil Marcelo, ePLDT Corporate Solutions Manager Debbie Ryan Santos, NetFoundry Pre-sales and Deployment Executive Erwin Guevarra, Digital Solutions Engagement Manager Ruby Montoya, PLDT ICT Research and Innolab Technology Specialist Nel Magahis, PLDT Enterprise Corporate Relationship Management Head Corinne Zablan, NetFoundry Vice President & APAC MD Dipesh Ranjan, PLDT Enterprise Senior Relationship Manager Billy Villar, PLDT Enterprise Relationship Management Executive Chelo Obedencio, PLDT Enterprise Sr. Manager & Head Enterprise Strategic Solutions Leno Tapat, ePLDT Corporate Solutions Manager Yann Cerdino, PLDT Enterprise Corporate Solutions Manager Echo Galang, ePLDT Head of Corporate Solutions John Combalicer, and NetFoundry Philippines Country Director Anchit Mendoza

PLDT Enterprise has announced its partnership with NetFoundry, as it continues efforts to strengthen its foothold in the information and communications technology (ICT) space.

The two companies endeavored to bring PLDT ZAP or Zero-Trust Acceleration Platform solution into the corporate market, enabling businesses to easily spin up and create software defined networks in the cloud, without the need to build or manage any underlying infrastructure. It enables secure and optimized connectivity between users and applications across any set of clouds and networks.

PLDT ZAP is expected to complement PLDT Enterprise’s broad range of data connectivity solutions and further fortifies its thrust to foster adoption towards software defined networking.

We at PLDT Enterprise are always looking for ways to bolster the value of our cloud and connectivity solutions to our customers. This technology and partnership with Netfoundry enables us to better cater and support emerging market needs and use cases,” said Jojo Gendrano, FVP & Head of PLDT Enterprise Core Business Solutions.

In the current pandemic situation, where the demand for work from home increased and ubiquitous access to applications has become an essential business need, PLDT ZAP easily scales up and delivers dramatic performance improvements, enabling an increase in application throughput resulting in a much better user experience even for bandwidth intensive and mission-critical Enterprise applications,” he added.

NetFoundry is a leader in programmable Cloud & IoT networking, recognized by Gartner as a key player in Zero trust networking as well as for interconnecting Public cloud providers such as AWS, Azure or Google.

Dipesh Ranjan, VP & APAC MD of NetFoundry said that “although the digital transformation challenge is formidable, NetFoundry has turned the network paradigm inside out. It has enabled businesses to spin up application specific zero trust based secured networks on demand within minutes connecting users , clouds , devices, data centers and app embedded XaaS environments. NetFoundry has unified the network and app worlds, and we are more than happy that PLDT Enterprise has partnered with us for this.”

PLDT’s market dominance and NetFoundry’s global leadership creates a very formidable combination for the Philippine market, it brings a massive opportunity for enterprises locally to leverage PLDT’s ZAP for their digital transformation & cost optimization journey”, further added Anchit Mendoza , Philippines Country Director for NetFoundry.

 

NOTE: This partnership event was held prior to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

