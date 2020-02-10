PLDT Enterprise, MarvelTec to elevate carrier services across Asia Pacific

PLDT Enterprise—the b2b arm of the Philippines’ leading ICT and digital services provider—and independent international connectivity catalyst as well as the exclusive partner of Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier in APAC, MarvelTec, officially formalized their partnership to provide seamless carrier services for their shared constituents across Asia Pacific.

With the international company focused on providing and localizing global best practices to its customers across Asia, MarvelTec partnered with an organization such as PLDT Enterprise to support its endeavors in better understanding the highly competitive and diversified Asian market. Moreover, the partnership enables the two organizations to complement each other’s focus and strategies in providing more flexible and reliable solutions for their customers.

Through this partnership, MarvelTec can leverage on PLDT’s industry expertise and expansive infrastructure. On top of being the Philippines’ leading service provider, PLDT also boasts of an extensive roster of clients and partners throughout APAC—having points of presence (PoPs) in Singapore, Hong Kong, US, UK, and Australia, to name a few.

“The Philippines is providing tremendous growth opportunities for international companies. We see increasing demand from our customers and partners to have access to high quality and reliable network and ICT services in the Philippines. We are very proud and feel so honored to close the partnership with PLDT Enterprise, the Philippines’ leading service provider with tier 1 mobile and fixed networks, data centers and ICT services. This partnership also underpins our mission to synthesize exclusive international carrier products with innovative connectivity solutions from Tier 1 carriers and solution providers to our customers,” said Yi Zhou, Co-Founder of MarvelTec.

Under the said partnership, PLDT Enterprise introduces MarvelTec to the rich opportunities in the Philippines and fortifies its carrier services through domestic internet access (iGate), EPL, data center service, MPLS, and broadband connectivity—ensuring full redundancy and security for MarvelTec services.

Asia Pacific Regional Head for PLDT Enterprise Jeff Mendoza said that partnership is a huge milestone for the Philippine-based company. As they continuously expand their points of presence across Asia Pacific, partnering with Hong Kong-based MarvelTec allows them to provide better services for their international clientele.

“We are so honored to be able to join hands with a global player like MarvelTec. Our offshore services are guaranteed to perform even better because of their infrastructure fortifying our service delivery,” said Mendoza.

“The Philippines’ capability to power businesses across Asia Pacific continues to grow and we remain committed to expanding our services so as to enable more customers, such as MarvelTec, elevate the services they provide,” he added.

In the same way, with Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier’s eminence as one of the world’s leading carrier providers, the partnership also allows PLDT Enterprise to tap the European market—further expanding the scale, scope, and reach of its product offerings for more customers.