PLDT Enterprise powers AirAsia Philippines with Emergency Disaster Hotline and connectivity services

To respond to the limitations of the lockdown but still ensure that they provide good service to their customers, Philippines AirAsia, Inc. tapped PLDT Enterprise in reconfiguring its customer support strategy.

Philippines AirAsia, Inc. fortified its partnership with PLDT Enterprise, with the latter providing managed Emergency Disaster Hotline services through its ICT arm ePLDT powered by CuroTeknika. The service aims to support a full online customer service delivery plan for Philippines AirAsia, Inc., with digital platforms becoming the main conduit for customers to reach the airline company for questions or complaints.

“Our partnership with PLDT enterprise is aimed at providing our AirAsia guests with enhanced digital solutions in our customer support channels. This is very timely and relevant, given the various quarantine announcements that we need to immediately share with our guests, so that they can better prepare for their flight and gain quick feedback from us when needed,” shared Ricky Isla, President and CEO of AirAsia Philippines.

With the COVID-19 and quarantine measures in place, Philippines AirAsia, Inc. has had to re-think its customer service strategies to ensure that they deliver support as needed and when needed. ePLDT proceeded to provision the deployment of its Emergency Disaster Hotline services, a converged Voice and Data solution that provides a feature-rich, multi-channel Contact Center experience. It also provides businesses with a dedicated, high-capacity and fully redundant solution specific to the company’s requirements.

The Emergency Disaster Hotline services is powered by CuroTeknika, which delivers a suite of IT Support Services to help Philippines AirAsia, Inc. effectively handle the diverse aspects of their customer service strategy.

“We help businesses deliver consistent and distinctive customer interaction, supporting in the administration of customer interaction platforms including social media,” said Jett Tinio, Chief Operating Officer of CuroTeknika. “The services we’re providing Philippines AirAsia, Inc. ensure that their customer service team is equipped with the necessary technologies to enable them respond to customers’ inquiries in a timely manner.”

Philippines AirAsia, Inc. and PLDT Enterprise have a longstanding partnership, with the former having previously availed of the group’s various fixed-line and wireless connectivity services. To connect their sites and have optimum network communication, they availed of multiple IPVPN lines. Through the IPVPN lines, their headquarters in NAIA Terminal 3 is distributing PLDT iGate internet to their various regional offices in the Philippines.

PLDT Enterprise is also strong on the wireless space being the primary mobile communications provider to Philippines AirAsia, Inc. employees.

“Our enterprise customers have always come to us to support evolving business strategies and digital initiatives to respond to the changing demands of their operations,” shared Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups.

“We are grateful for the continuous trust that Philippines AirAsia, Inc. has given to PLDT Enterprise group and they can always expect us to deliver the innovative services and solutions they need – both in normal and extraordinary times – to ensure that they in turn provide the highest quality service to their customers,” Hernandez concluded.