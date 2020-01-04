PLDT Home gives its loyal subscribers a smart home upgrade and a surprise carol from Regine Velasquez-Alcasid

0 comment

What started as a normal-looking group of carolers turned extraordinary when the Asia’s Songbird, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid suddenly joined in on a beautiful rendition of the classic Christmas carol “O Holy Night” before PLDT Home gives its loyal subscribers an exclusive smart home upgrade.

Christmas is about sharing and spreading the joy. To show our gratitude and love for our loyal PLDT subscribers, we surprised them with a carol from one of the top artists in the country, Regine Velasquez and a major smart home upgrade. With a digitally connected home, powered by the country’s fastest fixed network, Filipino families can now remotely manage their homes, expand their access to world-class entertainment and maximize home security.” said Butch Jimenez, Head of Consumer Business, PLDT Home Group.

On behalf of our friends from PLDT Home, we want to give you this this gift,” Regine said as she presented the smart home exclusive upgrade. “We want to empower each Filipino family with a digitally connected home—ang maganda dito, you feel secured and safe. It connects you to your family anytime, anywhere.”

The smart home upgrade includes an unlimited PLDT Home Fibr plan with special upgrade up to twice the speed of their current plan, Cignal Plan 999, entertainment devices, smart speaker, bulbs, and plugs, and FamCam. “Malaking tulong talaga siya,” said the Simpson family, PLDT subscriber since 1997 and Regine’s lucky audience. “I’m sure that through this upgrade, it will make the connection within our family more meaningful and even stronger.”

On the other hand, the Calacay family, loyal subscriber since 2004 said, “Those gadgets would be helpful for our family because it will give us access to check on our house even if we’re not at home.”

While the Zaballa family, subscriber since 1992 said, “Kapag nakaakyat na kaming lahat, [we say] ‘paki-check nga kung napatay na ang ilaw. Nako-control na pala sa app. So thank you so much for PLDT for choosing us. Nafi-feel namin ‘yung Christmas.”

PLDT Home continues to empower more Filipino families by giving them the gift of stronger and more meaningful connections at home. Don’t miss out the heartwarming video and click the link below.

PLDT Home’s Holiday Surprise | #MeaningfulConnections

Stop. Save In the city the soul. Why don’t you know you’re smart? Merry Christmas Eve We are here cuz my friends school from your friends from BME and we just wanted to say thank you very much and then we appreciate you guys and we just wanted to give you.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Expiring beep™ cards can now be extended for only P10

Team Orange 0 comments
AF Payments, Inc., the operator of the beep™ card tap-and-go payment system, recently announced that cardholders whose beep™ cards are due to expire this year can now extend the validity…

Sam Rockwell, a Street-Smart Crusading Lawyer in “Richard Jewell”

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) plays the crusading lawyer who defends a wrongly accused man, in Warner Bros. Pictures’ suspenseful real-life drama, “Richard Jewell” (in…

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong 2020 Special Offers

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Stepping into new year, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong has prepared a list of special offers, allowing guests to enjoy a unique experience at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. In 2019, the…

AirAsia guests to tick-off more destinations from their travel bucket-list starting March 2020

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
AirAsia has increased frequencies of multiple existing routes in high demand to both domestic and international destinations from the Philippines. Guests can book and travel now for the following routes–with…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone