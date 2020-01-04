PLDT Home gives its loyal subscribers a smart home upgrade and a surprise carol from Regine Velasquez-Alcasid

What started as a normal-looking group of carolers turned extraordinary when the Asia’s Songbird, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid suddenly joined in on a beautiful rendition of the classic Christmas carol “O Holy Night” before PLDT Home gives its loyal subscribers an exclusive smart home upgrade.

“Christmas is about sharing and spreading the joy. To show our gratitude and love for our loyal PLDT subscribers, we surprised them with a carol from one of the top artists in the country, Regine Velasquez and a major smart home upgrade. With a digitally connected home, powered by the country’s fastest fixed network, Filipino families can now remotely manage their homes, expand their access to world-class entertainment and maximize home security.” said Butch Jimenez, Head of Consumer Business, PLDT Home Group.

“On behalf of our friends from PLDT Home, we want to give you this this gift,” Regine said as she presented the smart home exclusive upgrade. “We want to empower each Filipino family with a digitally connected home—ang maganda dito, you feel secured and safe. It connects you to your family anytime, anywhere.”

The smart home upgrade includes an unlimited PLDT Home Fibr plan with special upgrade up to twice the speed of their current plan, Cignal Plan 999, entertainment devices, smart speaker, bulbs, and plugs, and FamCam. “Malaking tulong talaga siya,” said the Simpson family, PLDT subscriber since 1997 and Regine’s lucky audience. “I’m sure that through this upgrade, it will make the connection within our family more meaningful and even stronger.”

On the other hand, the Calacay family, loyal subscriber since 2004 said, “Those gadgets would be helpful for our family because it will give us access to check on our house even if we’re not at home.”

While the Zaballa family, subscriber since 1992 said, “Kapag nakaakyat na kaming lahat, [we say] ‘paki-check nga kung napatay na ang ilaw. Nako-control na pala sa app. So thank you so much for PLDT for choosing us. Nafi-feel namin ‘yung Christmas.”

PLDT Home continues to empower more Filipino families by giving them the gift of stronger and more meaningful connections at home. Don’t miss out the heartwarming video and click the link below.