PLDT Home launches FREE virtual benefit concert for students and teachers

0 comment

PLDT Home launches a FREE virtual concert on July 14, 2020 themed “At Home with PLDT: No Learner Left Behind” for the benefit of students, teachers, and schools in partnership with PLDT-Smart Foundation. Top billed by the country’s music icons and artists, the initiative aims to raise funds to address the needs and challenges of Filipinos as they face the new normal in digital learning.

The virtual concert gathers Filipino musical artists led by National Artist for Music Maestro Ryan Cayabyab together with OPM icons Regine Velasquez-Alcasid alongside husband, Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, and Pops Fernandez. The concert will be hosted by comedian and theater actor Jon Santos and directed by the award-winning concert director Paolo Valenciano. Also joining the initiative are musical theater artists including 8 Taal Ensemble, Sheila Valderama, Yanah Laurel, Lara Maigue, Gabriela Pangilinan, Gian Magdangal, Arman Ferrer, Flord Tena, and David Ezra.

Surely, music unites people as PLDT Home’s free online concert brings Filipinos together in helping students, teachers and schools overcome the challenges they are facing in digital learning.

With the theme “At Home with PLDT: No Learner Left Behind,” PLDT Home partners with PLDT-Smart Foundation to aid schools and communities in providing “education for ALL” as they adapt to learning and teaching in the “new normal.” In support of the PLDT-Smart Foundation, PLDT Home banners the “No Learner Left Behind” movement – which has also been enacted as a “No Filipino Child Left Behind Act of 2010” – that will make education accessible to more students and teachers nationwide by making digital technology available and integrated in their learning activities.

For over 12 years, PLDT-Smart Foundation has been helping “build the nation, one teacher at a time” through its Gabay Guro education program that is anchored on the following core pillars: scholarship grants, teachers’ training, livelihood projects, teachers’ tribute, housing, broadbanding, computerization, and innovation.

Watch the FREE livestream benefit concert on PLDT Home’s Facebook and YouTube pages on July 14, 2020, Tuesday, at 6:00 PM. For those who would like to contribute to the cause can donate through the PLDT-Smart Foundation, Inc.’s Paymaya and bank accounts, or Text DONATE<Space><Amount> and send to 3456.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Epson named number one ink tank vendor in PH and Southeast Asia

Team Orange 0 comments
Epson is the number one ink tank vendor* in the Philippines and Southeast Asia** according to global market intelligence provider, IDC, which demonstrates Epson’s continued market leadership and superior innovation…

Pizza Hut | Alcohol-free beer goodness now in a pizza!

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Whether it’s a night out with friends, a class reunion, or just some well-deserved bonding time with your family, every social gathering for us Filipinos almost inevitably comes with a…

Isla Sugbu Seafood City opens for dine-in and takeout

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
The country’s best seafood spot is back and ready to serve you its fresh and delicious offerings for satisfying seafood feasts with family and friends. Isla Sugbu Seafood City at…

Rising singer/songwriter Mishaal shares new track “Mister Mister”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Rising singer/songwriter Mishaal releases his new track “Mister Mister”. “Mister Mister” is a song about addiction that was inspired by a loved ones’ harrowing battle with the disease. “This person…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone