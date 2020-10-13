PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid Advance now available at P1 995 for a limited time only

With the resumption of classes nationwide, there’s greater need for homes to be equipped with fast and reliable internet connections so students can seamlessly attend their online classes. The country’s fastest fixed network and leading digital services provider, PLDT Home introduces an all-new and most advanced prepaid internet solution that can be ordered hassle-free online.

For a limited time only, customers can instantly avail of their own PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid Advance unit for only P1995 to enjoy uninterrupted and fastest wireless connectivity at home. Customers can order a unit through the PLDT Home website (https://pldthome.com/homewifi) and receive their order quickly via Grab Express service. Purchases can either be paid through debit or credit card for cashless delivery, or cash-on-delivery.

This all-new and improved PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid Advance unit offers LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) technology that can deliver the fastest wireless internet speeds versus the previous PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid modem. The PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid Advance modem is more efficient compared to its previous version with its carrier aggregation features and ability to combine frequency channels that enable faster LTE speeds and better customer experience.

Just like the previous PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid unit, this newly improved PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid Advance modem is a plug-and-play device that’s convenient to use, especially for school-age children (with adult supervision) at home. Customers can also buy the PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid Advance unit via GrabMart. Every device comes with free 10GB valid for 7 days so customers can immediately browse online and can be reloaded through GrabApp using the GrabPay wallet, Paymaya, myPLDT Smart app, or through PLDT Home and Smart’s retailers nationwide. Customers can also choose from a wide array of Prepaid FamLoad options for bigger data packages tailor-fitted to their needs.

The PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid Advance is available for a limited time only. The original price of Php 2,495 is slashed to just Php 1,995 only until November 30 to allow customers to take advantage of this advanced and affordable internet device in time for the opening of the school year.

This timely offer is part of PLDT Home’s efforts to bring more online-driven services, boosting their already significant digital presence amid the new normal. With a more advanced technology, PLDT Home answers the needs of more Filipino families for a reliable and fast internet connection so they can do their work, attend online classes, and likewise be entertained online, in the new normal.