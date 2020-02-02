PLDT Home WiFi Prepaid offers best value internet now at only P995

PLDT Home WiFi Prepaid lets you start the year strong with the fastest and most affordable home internet for you and your family. Now with its best value offer, you can get PLDT Home WiFi Prepaid at just P995 and even enjoy 2x data for all sites and apps. This means giving your family convenient access and more reasons to bond together.

When you purchase a PLDT Home WiFi Prepaid, you even get free 10GB worth of data that’s valid for seven days. It’s the best possible deal you can get right now when it comes to a prepaid home internet. Plus, you don’t have to think about lock-in periods, monthly bills, or bill shock because of uncontrolled data use.

You don’t have to worry about your internet speeds either. PLDT Home WiFi is powered by Smart, the country’s undisputed fastest LTE network as certified by Ookla and OpenSignal. According to OpenSignal’s LTE availability report, Smart LTE has the widest wireless network coverage across the country at 79.4%, meaning you get fast, affordable internet, no matter where you are.

Naks! Pwede ALL!

Make the most out of your PLDT Home WiFi Prepaid with a FamLoad package that suits your budget and needs and that may be used for all apps of your choice.

This time, these family-sized data packages offer double the data without bumping up the price! That gives you and your loved ones more time to access ALL your favorite apps and sites. Plus, you can conveniently top-up when you need it. It will certainly make you go, “Naks! Pwede ALL!”

With the new data packages, imagine you and your family can enjoy activities like connecting with family and relatives who are away, looking up handy tips online, do more thorough research for important school projects, seamlessly play your favorite mobile games, or stream and bond over your newest TV shows and movies.

You can easily load up your PLDT Home WiFi Prepaid with different FamLoad packages. FamLoad 199 now has 24GB of data for 7 days, FamLoad 599 comes with 80GB of data for 15 days, FamLoad 999 has 130GB of data for 30 days, and FamLoad 1499 gives you a whopping 200GB of data for 30 days.

PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid also offers convenience because there is also no need to install the wi-fi unit. It comes in a plug-and-play device so it’s easy even for children, as supervised by their parents, to set up.

PLDT Home WiFi Prepaid at its lowest price until March 31, 2020. PLDT Home WiFi Prepaid is available at all PLDT and Smart Stores, Smart Online Store, SM Stores, Lazada, and other authorized dealers nationwide. FamLoad data packages are also available at authorized PLDT and Smart retailers, telco tiangge stalls, neighborhood sari-sari stores, and 7-Eleven branches around the country.