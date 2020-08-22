PLDT, SM join hands to improve customer experience with the launch of #14376 (I❤️SM) Hotline

0 comment

The SM Store, in collaboration with PLDT, introduces its nationwide hotline number #14376 (I♥SM) to support the store’s Call to Deliver service, as part of continuous efforts to provide a better customer experience for shoppers.

The SM Store’s #MyNumber hotline is powered by PLDT’s expansive fixed-line network that will allow customers to dial the hashtag sign (#) followed by five digits, 14376 (I♥SM), which will connect them to the nearest The SM Store branch.
Through the fortified partnership, the full-featured contact service solution of PLDT will make ordering and shopping from The SM Store more convenient for their customers throughout the country.

According to Teresita T. Sy-Coson, Vice Chairman of SM Investments Corporation, “We at SMIC have always endeavored to enhance our facilities and provide an outstanding experience for our valued customers. This hotline will improve our delivery service, especially during this time of COVID-19.”
The SM Store’s Call to Deliver service, available in all 64 branches of The SM Store, lets customers “shop” for much-needed items from the comforts of home. All they need to do is call #14376, provide their full name, contact details, and desired items, and wait for order confirmation and payment and delivery details from a branch representative.

Shoppers can then have the items sent to their home via The SM Store’s delivery service or a third-party app, or pick them up outside the store premises.

The PLDT Group is fully committed to being a partner of the SM Investments Corporation in delivering better customer experience. We are always ready to extend support and innovative solutions to enable our partners to rise above the challenges posed by the global pandemic,” said Manuel V. Pangilinan, PLDT Chairman and CEO.

PLDT’s Cloud Center as a Service (CCaaS) is a subscription-based full-featured contact center service that sustains the hotline. With CCaaS, customers can use ACD, IVR, CTI, e-mail, chat, social media, SMS, voice mail, and fax in one platform.
SM Investments Corporation is one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines with investments in retail, banking, shopping malls, property development, hotels, and resorts. With #MyNumber 14376 (I♥SM) simplifying the connection between shoppers and The SM Store, customer satisfaction is bound to be on the upswing in the coming months.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Recreate Your Favorite Samgyeopsal and Shabu-Shabu Experience at Home with Hanabishi

Team Orange 0 comments
Looking for activities that every member of the family can take part in? Why not try making lunch and dinner together? Since eating out is not recommended nowadays, why not…

Globe, TM customers get free data access to TESDA online courses

Team Orange 0 comments Education
Globe and TM subscribers may now sharpen their technical skills or learn more online while staying at home without worrying about data connectivity cost. With the partnership between Globe and…

Teaser Trailer Reveals Robert Pattinson as “The Batman”

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Straight out of DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes, the teaser trailer of director Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” is now online, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Batman and…

vivo defines smooth navigation of the new normal in its X50 series launch, with Chevrolet and other masters of clarity

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Global smartphone brand vivo brings together ‘masters of clarity’ for the launch of its international flagship model the X50 Series, with its Pro version bearing 5G technology, in the Philippines…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone