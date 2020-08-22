PLDT, SM join hands to improve customer experience with the launch of #14376 (I❤️SM) Hotline

The SM Store, in collaboration with PLDT, introduces its nationwide hotline number #14376 (I♥SM) to support the store’s Call to Deliver service, as part of continuous efforts to provide a better customer experience for shoppers.

The SM Store’s #MyNumber hotline is powered by PLDT’s expansive fixed-line network that will allow customers to dial the hashtag sign (#) followed by five digits, 14376 (I♥SM), which will connect them to the nearest The SM Store branch.

Through the fortified partnership, the full-featured contact service solution of PLDT will make ordering and shopping from The SM Store more convenient for their customers throughout the country.

According to Teresita T. Sy-Coson, Vice Chairman of SM Investments Corporation, “We at SMIC have always endeavored to enhance our facilities and provide an outstanding experience for our valued customers. This hotline will improve our delivery service, especially during this time of COVID-19.”

The SM Store’s Call to Deliver service, available in all 64 branches of The SM Store, lets customers “shop” for much-needed items from the comforts of home. All they need to do is call #14376, provide their full name, contact details, and desired items, and wait for order confirmation and payment and delivery details from a branch representative.

Shoppers can then have the items sent to their home via The SM Store’s delivery service or a third-party app, or pick them up outside the store premises.

“The PLDT Group is fully committed to being a partner of the SM Investments Corporation in delivering better customer experience. We are always ready to extend support and innovative solutions to enable our partners to rise above the challenges posed by the global pandemic,” said Manuel V. Pangilinan, PLDT Chairman and CEO.

PLDT’s Cloud Center as a Service (CCaaS) is a subscription-based full-featured contact center service that sustains the hotline. With CCaaS, customers can use ACD, IVR, CTI, e-mail, chat, social media, SMS, voice mail, and fax in one platform.

SM Investments Corporation is one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines with investments in retail, banking, shopping malls, property development, hotels, and resorts. With #MyNumber 14376 (I♥SM) simplifying the connection between shoppers and The SM Store, customer satisfaction is bound to be on the upswing in the coming months.