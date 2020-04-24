PLDT-Smart Foundation donates over 50,000 face masks and various PPE for frontline health workers

Health workers at the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 in Metro Manila have received fresh support in the form of face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPEs).

The PLDT-Smart Foundation (PSF) has turned over 50,000 face masks and other PPEs to various hospitals in the Metro.

The Philippine General Hospital, which is one of the COVID referral hospitals in the country, received 20,000 surgical masks for their frontline health workers from PLDT and PSF.

Several hospitals and government response teams also received 50 hazmat suits each from PSF with the assistance of the Makati Medical Center Foundation. This includes the Rizal Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center, Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“We are one with our frontline health workers in fighting this pandemic. All our efforts are focused on equipping them with the resources they need to protect and nourish them as they combat this virus,” said PLDT-Smart Foundation President Esther Santos.

As part of this effort, ZTE Corporation recently turned over 10,000 surgical face masks to PSF to be distributed to hospitals in Metro Manila for the country’s frontline health workers.

Moreover, St. Arnold Janssen Kalinga, a missionary center that provides care for homeless individuals in Metro Manila, was a recipient of reusable masks and sacks of rice from the foundation.

Frontline checkpoint officers from the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines were also provided with reusable face masks and Ascorbic Acid from PSF.