PLDT-Smart Foundation tops up educational grant for PNP dependents

Dependents of Filipino police officers killed or injured in service receive a P1-million educational grant from PLDT-Smart Foundation, now on its 12th year, with the aim of providing college educational opportunities. The PSF has so far produced 639 scholars through the Educational Assistance Program.

“Education is an integral part of our efforts in the PLDT-Smart Foundation. We continue to do our part in the community to ensure that we provide adequate resources to support today’s youth as they become our next generation of leaders,” said PLDT Chairman and CEO Manuel V Pangilinan who is also the Chairman of the PLDT-Smart Foundation.

In line with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Integrated Transformation Program, the PSF Educational Assistance Program aims to provide college educational opportunities to the dependents of PNP uniformed personnel, with highest priority to those who are sons/daughters of personnel who were killed in actual performance of duty (KIA), complete disability discharged (CDD) wounded or incapacitated in line of duty and those dependents who graduated with honors.

“In PLDT and Smart, we appreciate and we are extremely grateful for the heroic efforts that our police force has done through the years. Even now, amid the pandemic, they serve our country and the Filipino people by ensuring our safety and protection,” said Smart President & CEO and PLDT Chief Revenue Officer Al Panlilio.

Every year, a total of 50 dependents are selected by the PNP to benefit from this scholarship assistance. The annual grant of the PSF to the PNP is P500,000. Last year, the MVP Golf Cup led by PLDT Enterprise partnered with the PSF as its beneficiary for the mulligan donation. PLDT Enterprise matched the annual grant of the PSF, amounting to a total of P1-million educational grant for 2020.

“Some of the most heartwarming stories I have ever heard are from the children of our PNP heroes. These are stories of loss, grief, hope and healing. We want to continue the legacy of these brave men and women by empowering their sons and daughters to have the best opportunities. In the PLDT-Smart Foundation, we become enablers of dreams and countless possibilities,” said PLDT-Smart Foundation President Esther Santos.

Empowering the youth

20-year-old Jhosan Michelle Roy is one of this year’s beneficiaries of the educational grant. She is currently a third year college student, taking up BS Psychology in the Polytechnic University of the Philippines Main Campus. Roy dreams to be a clinical psychologist someday while running her own business.

“Malaking bagay po ang tulong na ibinigay sa akin ng PLDT-Smart Foundation. I’m sure na ‘yung papa ko po ay masaya ngayon dahil patuloy kong inaabot ang mga pangarap ko. Thank you, PLDT-Smart Foundation. Mabuhay po kayo,” said Roy.

Over the last twelve years, the PSF has honored the sacrifices of our nation’s public servants – the brave women and men of the Philippine National Police. Through the years, the grant was able to make a big difference in the lives of beneficiaries and uplifted the morale of the entire police force.