PLDT, Smart launch rolling store for frontline AFP workers

Frontline workers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are now able to avail of the special offers of PLDT-Smart products and services through the recently launched PLDT and Smart rolling store stationed in Camp Aguinaldo.

Some of these offers include discounts on PLDT, Smart and TNT products and services. This includes a PLDT Home WiFi for only P995, the unli Fibr Plan 2899 with speed up to 100 mbps and a switch offer of 50% off for six months which is inclusive of free installation and activation fees.

Meanwhile, PLDT mobile subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (SMART) and TNT will offer sims, discounted prepaid load top-up and Sim Upgrade to LTE. Both also include a retailer recruitment with a free Giga 99 for every new retailer with a purchase of P2,000 load wallet.

Moreover, Smart also offers a discounted Smart Bro Pocket WiFi for only P999 that comes with a free P250 Surfmax Load Card. For those wanting to upgrade to affordable LTE handsets, you can get discounts and exciting freebies for every purchase and best paired with our Postpaid plans from Smart and Sun.

PLDT and Smart continue to support the AFP through the latter’s long-term partnership with the PLDT-Smart Foundation (PSF).

We are committed in helping our frontline military and checkpoint officers in fighting this disease. We are utilizing our resources to ensure that they are better equipped when it comes to serving our country amid this pandemic,” said PLDT Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan.

Protecting our frontliners

The PSF also turned over to AFP 20 packages of thermal scanners with a complete protection set. The package includes a high quality non-contact thermal scanner, one-gallon of 70% isopropyl alcohol, 10-pieces of face shields, 20-pieces of surgical gloves, 20-pieces of head cap/shoe cover and 25-pieces of 3 ply reusable face masks.

Together with One Meralco Foundation, PSF is also donating 6,000 liters of ethyl alcohol for use in the Camp’s Hospital and other facilities.

Earlier, the PSF also supported over 4,000 individuals in Quezon City through the AFP’s mobile kitchen initiative “Kapwa Ko Sagot Ko”.

Continuing its efforts in serving the underprivileged communities in the metro, the PSF recently turned over 1,000-pieces of whole chicken and 500-kg of vegetables for the AFP mobile kitchen. Moreover, the foundation is also donating vegetable seeds from its partner nursery in Pampanga for the Community Garden in Camp Aguinaldo.

The foundation also turned over 3,000 CDO canned goods, 1,000 Sari-Roti Wheat Breads and 300 meal packs for AFP frontline personnel.

We value our partnership with the AFP. In these critical times, the AFP has been an indispensable ally in bringing our help to the people who need it most. As frontliners, they also face risks to their health, so we would like to support them even more,” said PLDT-Smart Foundation President Esther Santos.

Aside from its recent efforts through the AFP mobile kitchen initiative, the PSF has been constantly supporting the AFP by providing grocery packs to the frontline personnel and their families and turning over PPE donations such reusable masks. The foundation also sponsored decontamination services in public hospitals and AFP offices as well as donations of ascorbic acid and ready-to-eat meals to frontline checkpoint officers.

