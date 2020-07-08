PLDT, Smart power Team Pilipinas in FIBA NBA 2K journey

Members of the NBA 2K Team Pilipinas were recently given recognition by top executives from PLDT and Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) in celebration of their topnotch performance at the just-concluded FIBA Esports Open 2020, where they scored a 5-0 win against Indonesia.

This was the first international esports tournament sanctioned by FIBA. PLDT provided the Philippine team the fiber connectivity that they used in the competition.

PLDT Chairman and CEO Manny V. Pangilinan and Smart President and CEO Al S. Panlilio met with PlayBook CEO and NBA 2K Team Pilipinas Manager Richard Brojan, along with some players of the NBA 2K Team Pilipinas.

“First of all, I am very proud of our team for winning all five games against Indonesia. Also, it’s a collaboration between sports and technology. We are grateful to FIBA for allowing us to be a part of this historic event,” said Panlilio, who also heads the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP). Just like Gilas Pilipinas, the NBA 2K Team Pilipinas will also be supervised by SBP.

Panlilio added that e-sports is becoming part of the new normal.

“I think technology brings a lot of these things together, that even amid a pandemic, we’re able to host this kind of tournament. So, we’re looking forward to more tournaments like these in the future,” he said.

Brojan said that they are very happy that PLDT Fibr powered their studio in Libis, Quezon City, where the players competed in the tournament. “[They] made sure that we had the highest bandwidth, and it was optimized during those playing days, which translated to better gameplay for the event,” he said.

“This will boost the growth, not just only of our team, but also the growth of esports community in this country, especially in 2K as PLDT and Smart helped showcase the Filipino gamers’ play style and competence throughout the whole world, through FIBA,” said Philippe “Izzo” Herrero IV, who plays center.

“To esports fans, basketball fans, Filipinos in general, thank you for the support last FIBA Esports Open. Hope you can support us more in future tournaments,” Herrero added.