PNB credit card holders to get 3% rebate for filling up in Caltex stations

Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), and Philippine National Bank team up for a new reward for their loyal customers. PNB credit card holders can enjoy rebates on their fuel purchases made at participating Caltex stations starting November 1, 2020.

PNB credit card holders can get a 3% rebate on their total accumulated Caltex fuel purchase for each month with a minimum monthly fuel purchase of P3,000 and a maximum of P20,000.

PNB Master card, PNB Visa card, and PNB Union Pay card may be used to earn rebates. The total amount of rebates earned monthly will reflect in the primary cardholder’s account.

“Caltex is always on the lookout on ways we can extend our thanks to our loyal customers for their continued support. With PNB, we have found a like-minded partner who is also all ears to reward their clients’ loyalty. We are excited for more Filipinos to experience the premium quality and clean fuel from Caltex for a more enjoyable journey,” says CPI Country Chairman Louie Zhang.

The reward enables contactless payments, allowing customers to also fuel up in a fast, secure, and hassle-free way.

The offer is non-transferable, inconvertible to cash, and cannot be exchanged for other items. It is not valid in conjunction with other promotions, special offerings or discount privileges.