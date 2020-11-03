PNB credit card holders to get 3% rebate for filling up in Caltex stations

0 comment

PNB credit card holders can now enjoy rebates when fueling up at Caltex stations using their PNB credit cards

Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), and Philippine National Bank team up for a new reward for their loyal customers. PNB credit card holders can enjoy rebates on their fuel purchases made at participating Caltex stations starting November 1, 2020.

PNB credit card holders can get a 3% rebate on their total accumulated Caltex fuel purchase for each month with a minimum monthly fuel purchase of P3,000 and a maximum of P20,000.

PNB Master card, PNB Visa card, and PNB Union Pay card may be used to earn rebates. The total amount of rebates earned monthly will reflect in the primary cardholder’s account.

Caltex is always on the lookout on ways we can extend our thanks to our loyal customers for their continued support. With PNB, we have found a like-minded partner who is also all ears to reward their clients’ loyalty. We are excited for more Filipinos to experience the premium quality and clean fuel from Caltex for a more enjoyable journey,” says CPI Country Chairman Louie Zhang.

The reward enables contactless payments, allowing customers to also fuel up in a fast, secure, and hassle-free way.

The offer is non-transferable, inconvertible to cash, and cannot be exchanged for other items. It is not valid in conjunction with other promotions, special offerings or discount privileges.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

The Philippines and DOT receive accolades at the 2020 World Travel Awards Asia Winners Day

Team Orange 0 comments
The 27th World Travel Awards recognized the Philippines as Asia’s leading beach destination and Asia’s leading dive destination in 2020. The award-giving body also declared the Philippine Department of Tourism…

World Vision deploys response team to super typhoon-stricken Bicol provinces

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
In the wake of supertyphoon Goni (local name Rolly), child-focused humanitarian agency World Vision dispatches team as it firms up its response to initially assist 10,000 families or 50,000 individuals…

Mysteries of Kingdom series to be unraveled by “Kingdom: Ashin of the North”, a special episode starring Gianna Jun and Park Byeong-eun

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, has confirmed the production of Kingdom: Ashin of the North, a continuation of the story that captivated the world and introduced a mysterious…

airasia launches UNLI Flight Pass for travelers to boost domestic economy

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
In an effort to accelerate economic recovery and in support of the Department of Tourism’s drive to boost tourism in the Philippines, airasia today launches its UNLI Flight Pass, available…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone