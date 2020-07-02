Popeyes dine-in opens with a Sweet Offer for Everyone



Did you miss the Louisiana vibes of Popeyes restaurants? Well, they are all set to welcome you back!

After several months in quarantine, Popeyes is finally reopening its doors for everyone who terribly missed its signature Louisiana-inspired flavors. Now, diners can savor its signature Popeyes fried chicken and biscuits and other favorites, while enjoying its relaxing and vibrant restaurant ambiance.

Of course, strict safety measures, in compliance with the government, are in place such as wearing of masks, observance of social distancing, checking of temperature and placement of alcohol dispensers inside the restaurants. Popeyes employees are also required to wash their hands and change gloves frequently.

To make the comeback even sweeter, Popeyes is offering a special promo: For every purchase of Popeyes Sundae, diners get another Sundae for free! Choose to enjoy this sweet and creamy vanilla soft serve with either a rich chocolate syrup or a yummy caramel drizzle.

This special promo will be available for dine-in and take-out until July 12, 2020 and customers can avail of multiple orders in one transaction. Multiple transactions are also allowed.

This offer is available at the following Popeyes restaurants which are now open for dine-in: Popeyes ArcoVia City, Alabang Town Center, SM San Lazaro, NU Mall of Asia, Eastwood, SM Southmall, Alimall, Kroma Makati, and Robinsons Place Manila.