Popeyes new poppin’ store in Ortigas

Lunch breaks and after-work meals for diners in Ortigas just got more delicious and exciting as Louisiana’s world-famous Popeyes restaurant finally launches its first branch in this bustling business district.

“People here in Ortigas are always on the go. So when employees in the area want to have a good meal for lunch or drop by somewhere to hangout before going home, they don’t have to go far – they can pop by nearby Popeyes and enjoy our mouthwatering offerings,” said Ton Gatmaitan, marketing director of Kuya J Group, the parent company of Popeyes in the Philippines.

Located at level 4 of Robinsons Galleria, the new Popeyes restaurant gives employees and residents in the area a taste of its signature juicy— but not greasy— fried chicken that tastes like no other as it is packed with distinct Cajun-inspired flavors from Louisiana, USA. To take it up a notch, diners can pair their chicken with a dash of honey – this sweet and salty combination makes for a very delightful meal!

Other delectable treats diners must not miss out on are the hazelnut and white chocolate biscuits, as well as the Popeyes spaghetti, which is exclusive to Popeyes’ branches in the Philippines. All these will be available together with other Popeyes favorites: original honey biscuits, Cajun rice, and chicken tenders.

The newest poppin’ hangout, which is also the first branch to open at a Robinsons mall, guarantees the same delicious food that people all around the Metro are going crazy for.