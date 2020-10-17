Popeyes’ new US Spicy Chicken Sandwich sold out during initial PH launch

SOLD OUT! That’s the newest Popeyes’ US Spicy Chicken Sandwich which was pre-launched via GrabFood last October 14.

Popeyes in the Philippines has been one of the most searched in GrabFood delivery platform since its successful launch. This overwhelming craze over its newest chicken sandwich is a true testament to the Filipino’s love for chicken and fast-growing love for Popeyes.

Popeyes quickly sold all of its pre launched chicken sandwich via GrabFood’s First Dibs Promo last October 14. This gave the lucky loyal fans of Popeyes the first taste of the perfectly marinated and cooked spicy boneless chicken, with the unique spicy goodness of pickled jalapenos and spicy roasted garlic mayo, topped with the exciting bacon strips goodness, all in between a warm and toasted brioche bun!

The overwhelming positive response is now making Popeyes brace itself for high volume of orders when the US Spicy Chicken Sandwich is officially launched in all Popeyes restaurants on October 18, 2020.

This new spicy feel-good treat from Popeyes will be available in all stores where safety protocols are strictly observed. Popeyes is now open for dine-in and take out at ArcoVia City, Kroma Tower Makati, Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, SM San Lazaro, Eastwood, AliMall, Alabang Town Center, NU MOA, SM Southmall and its newest store in Eton Centris.

You can also get them for pick-up and delivery exclusively via GrabFood delivery (www.food.grab.com) and Central Delivery (www.centraldelivery.ph). Download the Central Delivery app via the Google Play Store and the Apple App store to get exclusive deals on your favorites.