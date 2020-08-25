Popeyes now available on GrabFood

0 comment

You can finally enjoy Popeyes’ America’s Famous Fried Chicken as it partners with GrabFood to give you another convenient and accessible option for delivery.

Now, foodies from different parts of Metro Manila and nearby municipalities can use GrabFood to order Popeyes favorites everyone is going crazy about. You are only a few taps away from getting a taste of Popeyes’ signature fried chicken that is packed with irresistible Cajun-inspired flavors, buttery and flaky honey biscuits, crispy and delightful Cajun fries, and flavorful Popeyes spaghetti.

The best part is you can use the code GRABPOPEYES to get FREE DELIVERY of your Popeyes cravings as many times as you want if you spend at least Php 550 from August 20 to September 19.

All food items are safely prepared before they are delivered right to your doorstep, so grab Popeyes now and enjoy a hearty meal by yourself or with your friends and family.

GrabFood is available through the Grab app, which you can download on the App Store for iOS and Google Play Store for Android. Aside from GrabFood, Popeyes delivery is also available via www.centraldelivery.ph.

Jeman Villanueva

Add me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/jeman1978 Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/#!/jemanorange (@jemanorange)

Related Posts

TFC launches global Filipinos’ ultimate digital experience hub “TFCX” with “TFC Win From Home”

Team Orange 0 comments
A lot has changed in people’s lives since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. People are encouraged to stay at home, most activities like buying groceries and reunions are now…

realme Philippines culminates month-long Fanfest on August 28 with a music festival and a Lazada sale

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments Events
Buckle up as realme Philippines brings in loads of exciting offers and surprises on August 28 during the Super Brand Day event on Lazada. From great discounts to amazing musical…

More Philippine Universities Join Huawei ICT Academy

Team Orange 0 comments Education
Huawei Technologies Phils., Inc. welcomed 11 new University partners for Huawei ICT Academy through a virtual onboarding ceremony. The universities are Bataan Peninsula State University, Bicol University, Cebu Technological University,…

Third Flo’ dropped newest single + music video “Mentalidad ng Mamba”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Kobe Bryant’s posthumous birthday which was getting called the “Mamba Week”. Third Flo’ is an avid basketball fan that draws from Kobe Bryant’s ever so famous Mamba Mentality and uses…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone