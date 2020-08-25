Popeyes now available on GrabFood

You can finally enjoy Popeyes’ America’s Famous Fried Chicken as it partners with GrabFood to give you another convenient and accessible option for delivery.

Now, foodies from different parts of Metro Manila and nearby municipalities can use GrabFood to order Popeyes favorites everyone is going crazy about. You are only a few taps away from getting a taste of Popeyes’ signature fried chicken that is packed with irresistible Cajun-inspired flavors, buttery and flaky honey biscuits, crispy and delightful Cajun fries, and flavorful Popeyes spaghetti.

The best part is you can use the code GRABPOPEYES to get FREE DELIVERY of your Popeyes cravings as many times as you want if you spend at least Php 550 from August 20 to September 19.

All food items are safely prepared before they are delivered right to your doorstep, so grab Popeyes now and enjoy a hearty meal by yourself or with your friends and family.

GrabFood is available through the Grab app, which you can download on the App Store for iOS and Google Play Store for Android. Aside from GrabFood, Popeyes delivery is also available via www.centraldelivery.ph.