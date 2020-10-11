Popeyes opens new branch at Eton Centris

0 comment

(L-R): Popeyes Philippines chief operating officer Rami Chahwan, Eton Properties Management Corporation general manager Engr. John Paul De Jesus, and Kuya J Group marketing director Ton Gatmaitan at the newly opened Popeyes Eton Centris

It’s time to wash the quarantine blues away as Popeyes opens its newest branch in Eton Centris ready to serve its world-famous Cajun-inspired flavors.

This marks Popeyes’ first store opening since the country implemented strict lockdown, making it one of the few restaurants in the Philippines to do so. The opening of Popeyes in Eton Centris provides support to the gradual reopening of the Philippine economy.

As we pivot into the new normal, this store opening is a significant one for us. Aside from bringing Popeyes’ delicious treats to everyone around Quezon City, this new branch will also generate jobs and income that is imperative for the community and the economy especially now,” said Ton Gatmaitan, the Marketing Director of Kuya J Group, the parent company of Popeyes Philippines.

Popeyes will be welcoming the new branch with a week-long celebration from its opening until October 7 where fun games, freebies, and countless surprises await all customers who now have the chance to enjoy Popeyes’ irresistibly tasty menu items such as the light, buttery, and flaky Honey Biscuits, the meaty and cheesy Popeyes Spaghetti, the crispy Cajun fries, hefty Chicken French Quarter Burger, and, of course, America’s Famous Fried Chicken!

To ensure the well-being of the customers, health measures and safety protocols are strictly implemented in the store.

If those opening treats aren’t enough, Popeyes still has one more poppin’ treat for diners! Join the Drop ‘N Pop Raffle by buying an Eton Centris Opening Ticket for only Php 92 available at all Popeyes branches until October 7. With the ticket, you’ll get a one-piece Chicken Meal with a free toy and a chance to win P5,000 worth of Popeyes gift certificate and other cool giveaways.

The new Popeyes branch is located at C2-16 and C2-17, Cluster 2, Centris Walk, EDSA Corner Quezon Ave. Pinyahan, Quezon City. Popeyes is also open in ArcoVia City, Alabang Town Center, SM San Lazaro, NU Mall of Asia, Eastwood, SM Southmall, Alimall, Kroma Tower,Robinsons Place Manila, and Robinsons Galleria Ortigas.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Experience a smarter viewing experience with Samsung’s NEW TU8000 Crystal UHD TVs

Team Orange 0 comments
With most of the country still on community quarantine, a lot of families are spending their time watching their favorite tv shows, videos and online content, making quality entertainment devices…

Anytime is a good time for Mang Inasal’s flavorful and delectable Palabok

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
  Whether you want to perk up your afternoon with a satisfying merienda, reward yourself for a job well done at work, or celebrate bonding moments at home, the Mang…

A2Z presents School at Home with Knowledge Channel

Team Orange 0 comments Education
In time for the opening of School Year 2020-2021, A2Z Channel 11, with Knowledge Channel, brings School at Home to free-to-air television with two hours of solid educational programming beginning…

Connected with internet at home, here’s how to make the most out of your home WiFi

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
With families usually sharing a single home broadband plan to have  internet connection  at home, there is a need to properly provide internet connection in every nook and cranny inside…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone