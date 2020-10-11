Popeyes opens new branch at Eton Centris

It’s time to wash the quarantine blues away as Popeyes opens its newest branch in Eton Centris ready to serve its world-famous Cajun-inspired flavors.

This marks Popeyes’ first store opening since the country implemented strict lockdown, making it one of the few restaurants in the Philippines to do so. The opening of Popeyes in Eton Centris provides support to the gradual reopening of the Philippine economy.

“As we pivot into the new normal, this store opening is a significant one for us. Aside from bringing Popeyes’ delicious treats to everyone around Quezon City, this new branch will also generate jobs and income that is imperative for the community and the economy especially now,” said Ton Gatmaitan, the Marketing Director of Kuya J Group, the parent company of Popeyes Philippines.

Popeyes will be welcoming the new branch with a week-long celebration from its opening until October 7 where fun games, freebies, and countless surprises await all customers who now have the chance to enjoy Popeyes’ irresistibly tasty menu items such as the light, buttery, and flaky Honey Biscuits, the meaty and cheesy Popeyes Spaghetti, the crispy Cajun fries, hefty Chicken French Quarter Burger, and, of course, America’s Famous Fried Chicken!

To ensure the well-being of the customers, health measures and safety protocols are strictly implemented in the store.

If those opening treats aren’t enough, Popeyes still has one more poppin’ treat for diners! Join the Drop ‘N Pop Raffle by buying an Eton Centris Opening Ticket for only Php 92 available at all Popeyes branches until October 7. With the ticket, you’ll get a one-piece Chicken Meal with a free toy and a chance to win P5,000 worth of Popeyes gift certificate and other cool giveaways.

The new Popeyes branch is located at C2-16 and C2-17, Cluster 2, Centris Walk, EDSA Corner Quezon Ave. Pinyahan, Quezon City. Popeyes is also open in ArcoVia City, Alabang Town Center, SM San Lazaro, NU Mall of Asia, Eastwood, SM Southmall, Alimall, Kroma Tower,Robinsons Place Manila, and Robinsons Galleria Ortigas.