Popeyes | OPM covers made it to “The Pop Stage” semifinals

Three more talented individuals are a step closer to their dreams after securing their spot in the Top 12 of The Pop Stage, the biggest online talent competition in the country created and hosted by singer-actor Matteo Guidicelli with the support of Popeyes Philippines in partnership with Viva Artists Agency.

In the show’s sixth episode, another batch of contestants showed more of what they have got during the second elimination round. Guidicelli was joined by singer Jed Madela and G-Force dancer Ritz Beltran to judge the performances and reveal the partial scores of the contestants.

Their performances were judged based on creativity and originality, performance quality, and entertainment value, and three performers with the highest scores will move on to the semifinal round of the competition.

In the second elimination round, six contestants battled it out with new performance videos, including Life Viktourya Cruz who sang her cover of “Titibo-tibo” by Moira Dela Torre; Precious Dime with her rendition of the OPM classic, “Nosi Balasi” by Sampaguita;” El-John Zian Macalatan danced to the tune of “Abakada” by Gloc 9; Jehramae Trangia sang Sarah Geronimo’s hit songs, “Kilometro”; Justine Mabunga performed “Bituing Marikit by Nicanor Abelardo;” and CJ Villavicencio did a song cover of “Ride Home” by Ben&Ben.

El-John Zian Macalatan and CJ Villavicencio were revealed to be the top two acts of the second elimination round and will join spoken word poet Martin Naling, singers Sarah Mae Guno and Luigi D’Avola in the Top 12. Another contestant will also be joining them but will be revealed in the next episode of the show.

The remaining contestants will continue to prove that they, too, deserve the remaining spots and have what it takes to win The Pop Stage. But in the end, only one winner will receive the cash prize worth Php 1 million and a one-year contract with Viva Artists Agency.