Popeyes | OPM covers made it to “The Pop Stage” semifinals

0 comment

The Pop Stage semifinalists El-John danced to the tune of “Abakada” by Gloc 9 and CJ covered the song “Ride Home” by Ben&Ben

Three more talented individuals are a step closer to their dreams after securing their spot in the Top 12 of The Pop Stage, the biggest online talent competition in the country created and hosted by singer-actor Matteo Guidicelli with the support of Popeyes Philippines in partnership with Viva Artists Agency.

In the show’s sixth episode, another batch of contestants showed more of what they have got during the second elimination round. Guidicelli was joined by singer Jed Madela and G-Force dancer Ritz Beltran to judge the performances and reveal the partial scores of the contestants.

Their performances were judged based on creativity and originality, performance quality, and entertainment value, and three performers with the highest scores will move on to the semifinal round of the competition.

In the second elimination round, six contestants battled it out with new performance videos, including Life Viktourya Cruz who sang her cover of “Titibo-tibo” by Moira Dela Torre; Precious Dime with her rendition of the OPM classic, “Nosi Balasi” by Sampaguita;” El-John Zian Macalatan danced to the tune of “Abakada” by Gloc 9; Jehramae Trangia sang Sarah Geronimo’s hit songs, “Kilometro”; Justine Mabunga performed “Bituing Marikit by Nicanor Abelardo;” and CJ Villavicencio did a song cover of “Ride Home” by Ben&Ben.

El-John Zian Macalatan and CJ Villavicencio were revealed to be the top two acts of the second elimination round and will join spoken word poet Martin Naling, singers Sarah Mae Guno and Luigi D’Avola in the Top 12. Another contestant will also be joining them but will be revealed in the next episode of the show.

The remaining contestants will continue to prove that they, too, deserve the remaining spots and have what it takes to win The Pop Stage. But in the end, only one winner will receive the cash prize worth Php 1 million and a one-year contract with Viva Artists Agency.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Smart to release Hyun Bin’s second TVC

Team Orange 0 comments
As Korean culture continues to make big waves in the Philippines, Smart’s newest face South Korean star Hyun Bin appreciates the mobile network’s part in bringing Korean entertainment closer to…

realme Philippines introduces additional AIoT devices for Filipino tech lifestyle

Team Orange 0 comments Events
The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent quarantines have driven everyone to adopt a more digital lifestyle. With protocols like work-from-home and distance learning being set in place, realme Philippines adds…

ABS-CBN: 50-Year Franchise Rule In Constitution Applies To One Franchise

Team Orange 0 comments Politics
ABS-CBN general counsel Atty. Mario Bautista said the 50-year cap imposed by the Constitution on franchises refers to the maximum period granted per franchise, not the number of years a…

7 Ways to Live Your Best Life at Home with the Latest Hisense #TvSENSEtials

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
The last few months have seen major changes in how people live their lives. The day-to-day routines of many have been affected by this pandemic and its resulting weeks of…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone