Power Mac Center, Gretchen Ho ‘Pay It Forward’ with 139 free bicycles

The Filipino bayanihan spirit came alive at the Eastwood Mall Open Park as premier Apple partner Power Mac Center and TV personality Gretchen Ho’s Woman In Action initiative gave away free bicycles to people who find it difficult to commute to work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Power Mac Center customers, through its “Pay It Forward” campaign, helped acquire the bicycles through proceeds from participating products during its anniversary week sale.

Launched in August as part of the company’s 26th anniversary, Pay It Forward served as a way to help workers and front liners under Gretchen Ho’s #DonateABikeSaveAJob project. It was able to raise PHP 488,834.00, which was used to purchase a total of 139 bicycles,as well as biking gear.

During the event, Gretchen and Woman In Action turned over 80 bicycles, while the other 59 were given in advance to victims of Typhoon Ulysses and residents of Brgy. Payatas in Quezon City. Beneficiaries have been pre-scheduled to avoid crowding. Also invited to the event was Life Cycles PH, a group that pairs institutions in need with generous bike donors,who taught the beneficiaries basics on road safety while biking.

“At this time when unity and selfless service are called for, we’ve seen modern heroes rise up. We thank Ms. Gretchen Ho and all our customers who generously supported our Pay It Forward campaign and helped us provide 139 deserving individuals with a means to reach their destination. This year has been difficult for everyone, and Power Mac Center salutes those who strive to push forward amid challenges,” said Joey Alvarez, Power Mac Center Director for Product Management, Marketing and Space Planning.

“It was truly amazing to have raised this much in a short span of time. Thank you, Power Mac Center, for choosing to donate it to our project as we help more people have access to work and livelihood during the pandemic. We are looking forward to more fruitful partnerships in the future,” said Gretchen Ho.

Pay It Forward is among Power Mac Center’s projects focusing on the Filipino bayanihan spirit amid the ongoing pandemic. Participating partner brands include 59S, Adam Elements, Beats, Before Anything Else, Belkin, Bondir, Laut, Microsoft, Panzer Glass, Riva case, SanDisk, Sonix, Sudio, Tech21, and UV Care. Another project, “Uptrade to Uplift,” previously gave away devices donated by Power Mac Center customers to students in need of online learning resources.