Pre-order now for the AOC Gaming G2 Series Monitors

This year, AOC released the G2 line of AOC Gaming Monitors. G2’s unique features make them highly-preferred by the world’s top gamers. Gamers’ overwhelming response led to a global shortage of the model, quickly getting off shelves as soon as they arrive in stores.

With thousands of units sold in over 120 countries, the G2 line was a massive commercial success. AOC Monitors, after all, is the world’s #1 gaming monitor. This is according to the International Data Corporation, who reported that AOC holds a market share of 18% for gaming monitors with 100Hz and above refresh rates. AOC is thankful of their customers’ support and feedback, and they are committed in providing all your gaming needs to the best of their ability. That’s why they’re producing more G2 monitors to meet the strong demand in the market and to get these well-loved monitors to more gamers’ stations.

AOC is excited for you to bring home your own G2 monitor soon. While the 27G2 and 24G2 models are being shipped to stores, you can now pre-order them at a dealer near you. Once the monitors arrive, you’ll get first dibs on these fantastic gaming monitors.

Meanwhile, for those who can’t wait any longer, the 24G2E and 27G2E models just arrived at your local retailers. 24G2E can be found at Dynaquest, PC Express, and online via Vivocom’s Lazada store, while the 27G2E is available at your local PC Worx, Vivocom, and Dynaquest stores. Visit any of these and ask their friendly staff for AOC 24G2E or AOC 27G2E.

The 24G2E and 27G2E models provide the same high quality of gaming experience as their 24G2 and 27G2 counterparts. The only difference is the 24G2 and 27G2 models have adjustable stand heights for a more flexible set-up.

There is also a 24G2E5 variant coming to the market that is the same as the 24G2E model minus the DisplayPort, so it’s another option for those who are a little tight on their budget.

Gaming Monitors Fit for Pros

The AOC G2 Gaming Monitors performed very well in the market because it provides all of what today’s gamers need for their displays. Even pro gamers of PUBG prefer AOC G2 for its high refresh rate of 144Hz and its quick response time of 1ms. In today’s competitive scene, players need every little help they can get in making their split-second reactions, and AOC G2 gives them an edge over their opponents.

AOC G2 also gives gamers a kind of immersion not available anywhere else. Its AMD FreeSync Premium technology prevents images from tearing up, making sure that the experience is never broken by some jagged pixels on-screen. Its slim frame, minimal bezel design seamlessly blends multiple G2 monitors into one large screen giving you a wider view of the gaming world.

Pre-order Your Own AOC G2 Gaming Monitor

Even as we ship more units into the market, the strong demand for this model makes it a very hot commodity. You have to make your move. Pre-order now to make sure you get the best gaming monitor in the market added to your gaming set-up.

Inquire to any of these dealers today and reserve a 24G2 and 27G2 just for you:

Finally, fans can also check out the http://bit.do/AOCPreOrderForm to reserve for their G2 Monitors or visit our Lazada Official Store www.lazada.com.ph/shop/aoc-philippines. Please give one to two weeks for your orders to be fulfilled, as they work to restock your favorite dealers with the best-selling G2 Monitor.