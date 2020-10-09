Pre-order the bigger and smarter Nokia 2.4 today; exclusively available on Shopee

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today launches the Nokia 2.4 for its Filipino fans, that is sure to become another favourite.

Starting 9th October until 15th October, fans can pre-order their very own Nokia 2.4 for only Php6,990, exclusively on Shopee. Shipping of pre-ordered devices and retail roll out will begin on 16th October.

The next-generation Nokia 2 brings advanced AI imaging features including Night mode and Portrait mode, enabling fans to take photos to the next level. Fans can also see the bigger picture as they enjoy apps and games for longer – thanks to its immersive and large 6.5” HD+ screen and a two-day battery life. The Nokia 2.4 is also equipped with modern essentials like fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature giving fans effortless access and added security for their smartphone. Plus, the Nokia 2.4 comes with our Android promise, giving fans three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS updates, meaning it’s ready for Android 11 and 12.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President of North America, HMD Global:

“The 2-series is a fan favourite because it brings many great features such as a two-day battery life, an AI-powered camera and pure, secure and up-to-date Android, all in an affordable and elegant package. The Nokia 2.4 continues to exceed expectations when it comes to what a phone within this segment can provide. We’ve included high-end features like the AI camera with Night mode and Portrait mode. The large screen makes for a more immersive visual experience, and for added security, a biometric fingerprint sensor is included, which is a first for the series. All of this wrapped up in a timeless Finnish design that’s reflected in the Nokia 2.4 colour palette.”

“During this uncertain time, an increasing number of people are becoming reliant on their devices, so we are doing what we do best by bringing products you can be proud of at a great value that are packed full of innovation, and wrapped in a stunning Nordic design. It’s important to us to make technology accessible to all and to push the boundaries with every device we create.”

Sancho Chak, General Manager for Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand, HMD Global:

“We, at HMD Global, are fully aware that Filipino consumers have become more mindful in their spending and are looking for products that will give them more value for their money, from brands they know and trust. Therefore, it has become crucial for us to provide them with products that stand the test of time especially in the affordable segment, which is why we are bringing the Nokia 2.4 to the Philippines – to provide Filipinos who are seeking affordable and long-lasting purchase with a device that offers exceptional quality and top-notch performance.”

Detailed night and portrait shots fuelled by AI imaging

Moments worth capturing don’t always happen in the light of day – making the Nokia 2.4’s Night mode with advanced image fusion and exposure stacking the perfect companion for capturing vibrant detail even in darker conditions. Its Portrait mode’s custom shapes and blurred backgrounds allow users to become more creative while the new Portrait Editor allows refocusing and editing pictures after snapping – making for instantly shareable and unique shots.

Watch, learn and create on a 6.5” screen and enjoy long-lasting entertainment

A large HD+ display with a selfie notch maximises the screen, bringing an elevated viewing experience at an accessible price. Plus, staying true to the signature battery life expected from the Nokia 2 range, the Nokia 2.4 is packed with a large 4500mAh battery that lasts up to two days on a single charge. It also has an AI-assisted Adaptive Battery, which can learn what apps are frequently used and prioritises power for them – enabling users to use more of the features they love, for longer.

Timeless design inspired by our Finnish roots, built to last

The Nokia 2.4 brings with it modern essentials that give versatility in how one uses the phone, such as accessing the device quickly and easily with a convenient fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock.

True to its Finnish roots, the Nokia 2.4 comes wrapped in a durable design that’s not only built to look good but also to last. The 3D nano-textured cover sits securely in the hand and has a stunning finish available in Nordic-inspired colours. Moreover, the die-cast metal chassis with polycarbonate shell gives the phone rigidity combined with the comfortable feel expected from a Nokia phone.

Benefit from an Android 11-ready smartphone

Nokia 2.4 delivers on our pure, secure and up-to-date promise by bringing an excellent software experience with a streamlined interface and no bloatware. Part of the Android One programme, the Nokia 2.4 ensures fans can enjoy the latest Android features and security with three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades, so they get more out of their phone for longer. Also, accessing information is easier with the help of Google Assistant – activated by voice or the dedicated button.

Fans of Nokia phones can reserve their own Nokia 2.4 in a Charcoal colour variant on its official Shopee store.