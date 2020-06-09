Preorder HUAWEI nova 7SE 5G and experience the best photography, gaming and entertainment!

Having a smartphone with powerful performance and superior functions can make our lives more convenient, enriching and exciting. Huawei recently released the new HUAWEI nova 7 SE 5G, a trendy mobile phone aimed at young people from all around the world.

Equipped with a 64MP 5 AI Cameras, the new generation Kirin 820 chip, a large 4000mAh battery and 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, users can easily shoot stunning photos and videos and also play the best and newest games on one device. HUAWEI nova 7 SE delivers a brand new 5G entertainment experience and this can be the perfect first 5G smartphone for you!

HUAWEI nova 7SE 5G will be available for preorder starting June 12 and it comes with FREE gifts worth PHP 6287! This includes HUAWEI Freelace worth PHP3490 that consumers can get from June 12-21 and exclusive Huawei benefits that will be available until June 30, 2020. All of these deals will be offered on a first come, first serve basis.

The 64MP 5 AI Cameras helps you to capture every beautiful moment

The overall performance of a mobile phone’s camera doesn’t just revolve around its hardware parameters, it depends on the integrated performance of the hardware, chip and software working together. Equipped with a 64MP ultra high-resolution AI Quad Camera, the powerful Kirin 820 chip, a Super Night Selfie technology and advanced software algorithms such as BM3D, it’s no wonder HUAWEI nova 7 SE 5G has such an outstanding shooting performance.

The AI Quad Rear Camera consists of a 64MP ultra high-resolution lens, an 120° ultra wide angle lens, a bokeh lens and a macro lens to satisfy all of your shooting needs in any scenario. Whether it be shooting ultra high-resolution photos, ultra wide angle shots, portraits or macro photographs , the ultra high-resolution AI Quad Camera is there to capture every beautiful moment.

When taking outdoor photos in the sunlight, setting the camera to AI Ultra Clarity mode automatically compose multiple frames so you can take 64MP high-resolution photos from the get-go. AI Ultra Clarity mode allows you to capture every detail to create crisp, clear photos.

When Super Night Mode is activated, the camera will automatically take several images and merge them into one photo through AI processing. This function improves the quality of images by accentuating the detail of darker areas to produce brighter and clearer images.

The 8MP 120° ultra-wide angle lens allows users to easily take big group photos and capture expansive landscapes.

The bokeh lens automatically blurs the background to ensure the photo subject stands out. The macro lens allows you to shoot from as close as 4cm. From the veins on a leaf to the dewdrops on a petal, the macro lens helps you to clearly capture even the smallest detail.

In a low light environment, combining the 16MP front lens with Super Night Selfie 2.0 to shoot portraits allows you to clearly show the main character’s features and background details.

Create bright and clear 4K high-definition vlogs at night

The rear main camera of HUAWEI nova 7 SE 5G supports 4K high-definition videography. In addition, the Kirin 820 chip supports the new image processor ISP5.0 as well as professional video noise reduction to improve your night shooting experience. Furthermore, the AI editing function allows for easy video editing.

HUAWEI nova 7 SE 5G also includes many creative functions for videography like the super slow motion (960 FPS) function which slows “real time” videos by 32x. Or why not use the new time-lapse mode to create artistic videos like the opening of a blooming flower?

With the innovative DUAL-VIEW Video mode, you can capture two scenes simultaneously. You can zoom in on a person for a close-up while taking a wide shot for the scenery at once. It’s perfect for vlogs, or creative short videos.

The Kirin 820 5G SoC delivers faster and smoother gameplay

HUAWEI nova 7 SE 5G will be equipped with the new generation Kirin 820 5G SoC to support large-scale heavy-duty mobile games and multi-scenario photography. Paired with ARM’s new Mali-G57 GPU, it is guaranteed that even after playing PUBG Mobile for over half an hour, there won’t be any lags and complex maps will be smoothly rendered. The large 4000mAh battery and 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge ensures that you won’t lose any game time. Gamers rejoice, HUAWEI nova 7 SE greatly enhances your gaming experience.

HUAWEI nova 7 SE 5G is a superior 5G mobile phone. Once you step out of an elevator or off an airplane, the device quickly searches for 5G networks to ensure users can stay up to date. It also offers a stable download speed during high-speed travel and has low latency so users can easily download videos to watch or upload online content. Compared to other devices, the chip used in HUAWEI nova 7 SE 5G generates less heat and provides a more stable network connection.

Overall, HUAWEI nova 7 SE 5G has an impressive design, high-quality photography experience and outstanding 5G performance. If you are looking to buy a 5G phone this year that looks as good as it performs, HUAWEI nova 7 SE 5G is the phone for you.

Exclusive benefits for Nova 7 Series users

In addition to the FREE HUAWEI Freelace worth PHP3490, HUAWEI has also curated a slew of rewards and goodies exclusively for Nova 7SE users that are available only until June 30, 2020:

• HUAWEI Themes – Download five customised “Le Petit Prince” (The Little Prince) themes for FREE.

• HUAWEI Reader – Enjoy free Chinese and English books with HUAWEI Reader from 15 June to 30 November 2020. The free book zone will be updated on a regular basis, which covers genres such as romance, fiction, classic literature and more.

• HUAWEI Video – Enjoy six months free access to TVB channel, and one month free of MangoTV with HUAWEI Video.

• HUAWEI Mobile Cloud – In addition to the 5GB initial free storage, all Nova 7 series users are entitled to an extra 15GB free cloud storage for a period of 12 months.

At present, HUAWEI nova 7 SE 5G comes in two colours: Space Silver and Crush Green. Priced at PHP 19990, it’s certainly the best 5G smartphone for you.

Preorder yours via Lazada or at select Huawei stores from June 12-21, 2020!