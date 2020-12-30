Prepare your holiday feast with more ease using Beko cookers

Our kitchen is the busiest part of the house during the holidays, when food is always special. Whether you’re preparing food for a family of two or eight, the Beko Freestanding 60 c.m. Double Oven Electric Cooker can help make things easier and more convenient.

Beko BDC6C55X is a 3-in-1 kitchen appliance with an induction electric cooker and two ovens with a grill. This means that you can cook, grill and bake simultaneously.

There are four heating zones so you can cook several dishes at the same time. The Beko BDC6C55X has a large oven capacity at 69L and an Interior Oven Light to help you keep an eye on the food as it gets done. The stylish Beko BDC6C55X model comes in Stainless Steel.

Beko Freestanding 60 c.m. Double Oven Electric Cooker

Beko, Europe’s No. 1 appliance brand, aims to empower Filipinos to live healthier lives and offer them convenience with products that utilize the latest innovations and technologies.

Beko cookers have timeless and classic designs and ultra-modern features to help you complete all of your cooking tasks with ease.

Beko cookers help take some pressure off when it comes to meal preparation times. We’re very happy to be part of the Filipino Christmas celebrations because even in these difficult times, families still want to celebrate the joys of the season,” said Beko Pilipinas Country Manager Gurhan Gunal.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

