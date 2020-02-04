PROPAK Philippines 2020 Advisory on the 2019 novel Coronavirus (nCoV)

PROPAK Philippines 2020, the 2nd edition of the country’s largest international Processing & Packaging Exhibition, will be opening on Wednesday, February 05, 2020 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila.

ProPak Philippines is also pleased to announce the confirmation of DTI Secretary Ramon M. Lopez and Hon. Rep. Weslie Gatchalian, Chairman of the House Committee on Trade & Industry during the Opening ceremony as keynote speakers. In addition, ProPak Philippines confirmed the participation of the World Packaging Organization (WPO), represented by its President, Mr. Jean Pierre Pienaar, and the Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP) with the presence of its Executive Director, Ms. Nerida Kelton, as well as all the partner Associations with the special participation of the Packaging Institute of the Philippines. There will be technical seminars and packaging workshops to be conducted by PIP, AIP, DOST and DTI on site.

In the light of the current health emergency brought about by the Novel Coronavirus, Informa Markets in Philippines has coordinated with the venue, World Trade Center Metro Manila, for disinfection of the Halls prior to the show and to observe proper hygiene within the premises. There will also be a doctor, nurse, medics, first aid team and equipments on standby for any emergencies. ProPak Philippines 2020 has secured the Pasay City Permit to conduct the event and will push through with the 3-day event.

Due to the recent pronouncement last Feb. 02, 2020 by the Philippine Government temporarily banning travelers from the Mainland China and its Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong and Macau, the Chinese delegation has decided not to proceed with their travel for their protection and safety as well. We therefore would like to inform our visitors that the China pavilion will not be opening for this edition and they have expressed their support for the 2021 edition.

As the developments of the Novel Coronavirus further materialize, rest assured we shall also update our plans and communications with our exhibitors, visitors and stakeholders. The Philippines and Metro Manila, remain a safe travel destination. We ask for everyones cooperation and to remain safe and vigilant.