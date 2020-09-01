Pru Life UK teams up with private and public sectors to innovate Philippine Healthcare

Pru Life UK recently launched the Digital Health dialogue for PRUWise Webinar, a series of virtual fora that aims to boost financial education among Filipinos. Its first segment, Healthscape PH: Harnessing the Power of AI and Mobile Health in Transforming PH Healthcare, examined the challenges and opportunities in mobile digital health (mHealth) and artificial intelligence in the country.

“We are pleased to have gathered key stakeholders as we continue to make mHealth services such as Pulse app more accessible and beneficial to Filipinos,” shares Pru Life UK President and Chief Executive Officer Jumbing De Rosas.

De Rosas was joined by Prudential Corporation Asia Chief Health Officer Andrew Wong, Pru Life UK Senior Vice President and Chief Customer and Marketing Officer Allan Tumbaga, Babylon Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mobasher Butt, Department of Health Director IV, Knowledge Management and Information Technology Service Dr. Eric Tayag, and PLDT Group First Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer Angel Redoble. They shared their industries’ contributions to improve the country’s digital health presence and healthcare system.

The webinar also highlighted key features and successes of Pulse, including its most used digital tools. According to Pru Life UK, most app users access Healthcheck, a feature that allows them to better understand their health needs without having to go out and see a healthcare professional. Users also have something to look forward to as Pulse will soon introduce telemedicine and e-prescription deliveries, so users can connect with doctors and proactively monitor their health virtually.

“Healthscape PH and Pulse are part of our We DO Health and We DO Innovation advocacies to encourage a healthy lifestyle for Filipinos. Through Pulse, we aim to make healthcare more accessible and affordable, empowering Filipinos to prevent and postpone the onset of diseases, and ultimately protect their lives,” De Rosas says.