Pru Life UK launches free COVID-19 protection for Filipinos through health app, Pulse

Leading life insurer Pru Life UK is offering free COVID-19 protection and Personal Accident (PA) coverage to safeguard Filipinos amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Under the program, Pru Life UK will offer free accident and death benefit to 500,000 Filipinos, in the unfortunate event that the individual passes away, including as a result of COVID-19. Health workers are entitled to twice the death coverage at no cost. This offer is available through Pulse, Pru Life UK’s artificial intelligence-powered health and wellness app that offers holistic health management.

The free COVID-19 protection and PA coverage is a one-time, 45-day insurance, available to the first 500,000 persons who register their profiles on the Pulse app, effective from the date of registration. Those who have been diagnosed with, have symptoms of, have been under quarantine for COVID-19, or have been living with a COVID-19 patient at the time of registration are not eligible for this offer. Other excluded conditions are listed in the terms and conditions of the product.

Starting April 10, 2020, all Filipinos aged 18 to 64 can enjoy this limited, exclusive offer, which includes a death benefit or lump sum amount of Php 100,000 for the bereaved family if the insured passes away due to accident, or as a result of COVID-19, subject to terms and conditions. Eligible health workers will receive a double COVID-19 death benefit worth Php 200,000. No purchase of any insurance product is required.

To register for the offer, eligible Filipinos need to download the free Pulse app from Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. New Pulse app registrants are required to create an account and complete their profiles while existing Pulse registrants will receive an in-app notification directing them to complete their profiles in order to register for the free COVID-19 protection. Applicants will also be requested to complete the profiles of their beneficiaries through Pulse. A confirmation email will be sent to the policyowners and their beneficiaries upon successful registration.

Prevent, Postpone and Protect with Pulse

“The alarming spread of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the lives of millions of Filipinos. At Pru Life UK, we aim to provide comprehensive and innovative products and services like Pulse to help people prevent and postpone the onset of diseases, as well as to protect them during times of health emergency and financial uncertainty,” Pru Life UK President and CEO Antonio “Jumbing” De Rosas shared. “In line with our ‘We DO’ spirit, we are stepping up our efforts to support as many Filipinos and their families as possible, particularly our health workers, and provide them peace of mind as they face the challenge of the COVID-19 outbreak,” he explained.

More protection solutions for COVID-19 patients

The complimentary COVID-19 protection and PA coverage is one of the several initiatives of Pru Life UK to help ease the emotional distress and financial burden faced by Filipinos amid the public health emergency.

“There is an urgent need for more health protection solutions in the country because of COVID-19. As a company that values life, health and security, our message during this pandemic is straightforward and simple – Pru Life UK is here to support you and will continue to be a trusted partner across the different stages of your life journey,” De Rosas added.

Pru Life UK previously announced the extension of the grace period for premium payments with due dates from February 16 until June 30, 2020 to ensure uninterrupted protection for its customers during the COVID-19 outbreak. The grace period now covers 60 days from the standard 31 days for all policyowners nationwide.

In addition, Pru Life UK is offering an additional hospital benefit of Php 1,000 daily for customers who are hospitalized due to the virus. This applies to insured customers whose life insurance policy is in force with the Hospital Income Rider, issued on or before January 31, 2020.