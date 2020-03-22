PSBank observes maximum branches open nationwide, ATMs with cash, functional Mobile Banking App

PSBank, the country’s maaasahan bank, upholds its commitment to customers and general public amidst the Luzon-wide COVID-19 enhanced community quarantine by continuing its banking services, mobilizing its resources the best way possible.

As of March 20, there are 234 PSBank branches open nationwide out of its strong 250 branch network all over the country, ready to serve its walk-in clients on their urgent financial needs. PSBank continues to operate with its shortened banking hours on select branches. Meanwhile, PSBank ATMs are operational and are ensured to have cash to be dispensed. PSBank practices regular sanitation and disinfection of branches, premises, and ATMs against possible spread of the virus.

In support of the government’s mandate on the enhance community quarantine, PSBank strongly encourages its clients to make use of their PSBank Mobile app in doing transactions at home.

PSBank promotes Bank from Home through these PSBank Mobile app features:

  • Deposit local checks without going to the branch via Mobile Check Deposit
  • Send cash 24/7 to recipients without bank account or ATM card through PaSend
  • Pay bills, utilities, and PSBank Loan via Bills Payment
  • Collect payments from other PSBank depositors using PAYME
  • Withdraw cash without ATM card from any PSBank or Metrobank ATM via Cardless Withdrawal
  • Transfer funds to/from bank account using Intrabank/InstaPay/PESONet

As a show of solidarity, PSBank has waived fund transfer fees to any bank accounts via InstaPay and PESONet effective March 18, and further removed PaSend service fee of P25 and its corresponding P7.50 ATM transaction fee starting March 20, 2020 until further notice.

The Metrobank Group’s consumer-banking arm has also imposed a 30-day Grace Period on Loan Payments for its qualified Auto, Home, and Personal Loan clients, who will be notified through an official e-mail sent by PSBank.

During these challenging times, PSBank is one with the nation and the Filipino people in making banking the least of their priority, rather, to focus on staying safe and healthy.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

