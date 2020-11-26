The Puregold Channel launches ‘Sabado Bago Live’ with King of Talk Boy Abunda and Gretchen Ho

PUREGOLD Price Club Inc. continues its commitment to innovate and break new grounds with the upcoming launch of the pilot episode of The Puregold Channel‘s newest talk show titled Sabado Bago Live on November 28 (Saturday, 4:00 p.m.), which will stream live on Puregold’s official Facebook Page.

Sabado Bago Live is the latest addition to the exciting roster of shows streaming on The Puregold Channel. The show features a diverse range of topics as hosted by King Of Talk Boy Abunda with co-host Gretchen Ho.

From the newest highlights in brand marketing and newsworthy personalities, to latest celebrity updates and hottest online trends, netizens can look forward to a weekly source of refreshing information and entertainment on each episode.

Sabado Bago Live is conceptualized as a means to provide quality, topnotch entertainment to millions of Filipino families staying at home because of the pandemic. This weekly talk show is designed specifically for the viewing pleasure of Puregold’s loyal online supporters that is currently close to an accumulated 3 million followers across such platforms as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Some of the shows highly-anticipated segments are T.O.P. (Trending Online Posts), which gives a rundown of trending social media buzz and entertainment news of the week; The Full Blast, which showcases normal folk who went viral on the web; and Launch Pad, a segment that focuses on Puregold’s brand partners as they introduce first-in-market products and campaigns as well as a special segment where Boy Abunda sits down with top celebrities in an exclusive, in-depth conversation with his signature rapid fire questions.

“I have a very special relationship with Puregold. They are family to me and I feel that I am home,” says Boy Abunda. “This is the very first time that I will be doing something like this in this format, streaming on a social media platform. I dont know how the show will turn out and that excites me very, very much.”