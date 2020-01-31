Puregold Mobile takes grocery shopping convenience to the next level

Puregold Price Club, Inc., which operates a chain of supermarkets in the Philippines, recently launched PUREGOLD MOBILE app.

PUREGOLD MOBILE, poised to be the Shopping Ally or SALLY, offers convenience through its cart-less grocery shopping feature. Shoppers can simply scan the barcode of the items to be purchased. Once completed, customers will receive a confirmation summarizing the purchases- making their shopping experience easy and hassle-free. This allows customers to skip the long lines in the cashier checkout.

Another feature of the app is the reordering of products from the Order History. This is recommended for all negosyantes or SMEs (Small-to-Medium Enterprise) who need to restock or replenish inventories. And through the ASK SALLY in-app chat, users can receive real-time responses about order status and other pertinent questions.

With the range of payment method, shoppers can choose to pay cash at the store or input their credit/debit card details. Payment via GCASH is also accepted.

Additionally, the members of Puregold Tindahan Ni Aling Puring and PERKS can link their card details to the app to view their points.

PUREGOLD MOBILE targets a broad market that includes young moms, young professionals and SMEs who are looking for a way to do their groceries in a more efficient manner. The first of its kind in the country, PUREGOLD MOBILE is a scan-and-pay app that simplifies grocery shopping.

PUREGOLD MOBILE is powered by Globe Telecom. PUREGOLD MOBILE is available for download from Google Play (for Android users) or the App Store (for iOS users) starting January 31, 2020.