QCinema announces its three new feature film production grant winners for 2020

0 comment

QCinema International Film Festival (QCinema) announces its three new feature film production grant winners for 2020.

Filmmakers Christian Linaban, Joseph Abello, and Bebe Go will each receive a grant of 1.5 million pesos each from the Quezon City government, through the Quezon City Film Development Foundation (QCFDC). These films will have their world premiere at this year’s QCinema.

 

Christian Linaban’s film “Mga Buwak Para in Maya” is about a child cyberporn model abducted by a river monster. This is Linaban’s third feature film after “Aberya” in 2012 and the pinoy stoner film “Superpsychocebu” made in 2016.

If You’re on Fire” by Joseph Abello, an ex-teacher and now ice factory owner who hires his ex-student who ruined his teaching career. This is also Abello’s third directorial film after “What Home Feels Like” (2017) and “Double Twisting Double Back” (2018).

Bebe Go’s film is about two girl friends navigating the world of the upper class and national elite. “Gabby Silang” is Bebe Go’s third film, following “Alam Mo Ba ‘Yung Ganun?” (2009) and the documentary film “Bastes, May Anne M.” (2013).

This is the seventh year the Quezon City government is awarding grants to new and seasoned filmmakers through QCinema.

The festival, which gears up to become the premier international film festival in Southeast Asia, is slated from October 16 to 25, 2020.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Globe provides 30-day bill payment extension for all its postpaid customers nationwide

Team Orange 0 comments
In light of the impact of COVID-19, Globe is giving all its mobile and broadband customers including business and enterprise clients nationwide an extra 30 days from the due date…

12 must-see movies and shows on iWant this Women’s Month

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Women don’t have to be superheroes to be considered strong and independent. In fact, in films and TV shows, we admire female characters who are relatable because of how they…

MEGA magazine featuring Nadine Lustre’s Brazil photos now in Vivo stores

Team Orange 0 comments Magazines
If you haven’t seen it yet—though that would be unlikely—Nadine Lustre recently turned Brazil’s streets into her own private runway for an exclusive photo shoot with MEGA Magazine and Vivo…

BDO operations normal, but on guard vs. COVID-19

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) wishes to assure the general public that it is Business-as-Usual (BAU) in all of the Banks branches and offices even with the Community Quarantine imposed in…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone