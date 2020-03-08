QR enables payment convenience

In today’s digital age, young consumers are steadily adopting the use of QR codes in banking transactions and as a payment option for the simplicity and convenience they offer.

Compared to using debit or credit cards, using QR codes to pay for products and services is faster, more secure and hassle-free. One simply needs to scan the code using a smart phone to initiate the payment transaction. Its faster and easier compared to taking out one’s card from the wallet, swiping it at the counter, and signing the charge slip.

Now, RCBC clients can experience the same level of convenience and security when they use the bank’s enhanced mobile banking app for cashless, fast and hassle-free bills payments and fund transfers by allowing users to enroll billers and beneficiaries and schedule recurring payments and transfers directly in the app.

RCBC was one of only six BSP-supervised financial institutions in the country to pilot the adoption and alignment with QRPh, the national QR code standard, which streamlines fragmented QR-driven payment services into an interoperable payment solutions platform. This is part of RCBC’s support to BSP’s National Retail Payments System.

In a recent report by the United Nations-based Better than Cash Alliance, digital payments in the country registered a two-digit growth. Usage of electronic financial transactions increased to 10 percent in 2018 from just one percent in 2013. Its value grew to 20 percent in 2018 from 8 percent in 2013. It showed that women in the Philippines were ahead of the men in adopting digital payment solutions.

So, what are you waiting for? Download the RCBC online banking app for free at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and register your accounts to enjoy enhanced features for a more secure, convenient and faster banking experience, anytime, anywhere! Not yet an RCBC online banker? Enroll now by going to www.rcbc.com and clicking RCBC Online Banking.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

