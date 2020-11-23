RE.UNIQLO Initiative Aimed at Encouraging Customers to Participate in Giving Unwanted Clothing New Life

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO will launch RE.UNIQLO, an initiative that collects UNIQLO clothing no longer needed by customers and gives them new life and new value. This effort is a new step toward benefiting the environment and communities by keeping valuable resources out of landfills.

Recycled Down Jackets, now available in the Philippines, is the first offering from the initiative. These items incorporate rejuvenated down taken from 620,000 jackets gathered since September last year. In addition, UNIQLO will initiate a new down product collection campaign in stores across 21 markets.

Christophe Lemaire, Artistic Director of the UNIQLO Paris R&D Center, said, “My personal commitments are aligned with the goals of RE.UNIQLO. The Uniqlo U Recycled Down Jacket represents UNIQLO and my own continued dedication to sustainability.”

Promoting product-to-product recycling through RE.UNIQLO

UNIQLO is committed to providing customers with more sustainable apparel, notably by employing sustainable materials and using less resources in production processes. RE.UNIQLO is a major step forward building upon these efforts. It further develops the All-Product Recycling initiative that the brand started in 2006 to collect lightly used clothing from customers and donate them to refugees and others in need and promotes product-to-product recycling.

The RE in RE.UNIQLO is proof of the virtues of recycling, reusing and reducing. Under the initiative, the company collects pre-worn UNIQLO items from customers to be recycled as part of new products. In the process, waste, carbon dioxide emissions, and resource consumption are reduced throughout product lifecycles. Through RE.UNIQLO, UNIQLO is uniting with customers in a drive to become a brand that is better for the environment and communities alike.

First product of the Down Recycling Project, born from Uniqlo U

The Down Recycling Project is the first item under the RE.UNIQLO banner to recycle collected UNIQLO clothes into new UNIQLO items. Recycled Down Jackets originated with the Uniqlo U design team at the UNIQLO Paris R&D Center, which Artistic Director Christophe Lemaire oversees. All of the down and feather from the new products comes from the 620,000 down jackets collected from customers, which are given new life as high-quality wardrobe items that are both comfortable and kind to the environment.

Overview of Recycled Down Jackets

Pricing: Php 3,990.00

Colors: Dark gray, dark orange, brown, and dark green

Availability: Select UNIQLO stores and Uniqlo.com

Special site: https://www.uniqlo.com/uniqlo-u/20fw/ph/article/01/

Down Recycling Project collection campaign worldwide

Under the Down Recycling Project, the first RE.UNIQLO effort to recycle used clothing into new offerings, UNIQLO looks to expand its down recovery activities worldwide from Fall 2020. This is in line with a commitment to collaborate with customers everywhere to provide more sustainable down products.