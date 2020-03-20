Real leadership, compassion shine during CoVID-19 crisis

It’s true that disaster always bring the best and worst out of people. It became more apparent when everyone’s compassion and cooperation is needed.

When the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection started to spread in the country, it brings fear not just for me but also for my family members and friends. During this time of health crisis, it’s quite frustrating that our President Rodrigo Duterte merely mumbled vague and broad instructions on how to solve this problem only brings confusion to secretary heads and LGU leaders who tries to find solutions from day to day.

But we all know how resilient Filipinos are and we started to see who the real leaders are as they stood out on terms of decisiveness to come up with solutions. Our Vice President Leni Robredo, for example, took initiative and was the first to provide transportation service for our health workers after the interagency task force banned all types of public transportation from operating. Pasig, Marikina, Valenzuela, Makati, Manila have all stepped up in providing for their constituents’ needs. It’s easy to see who should continue to lead the country in the coming years.

But what’s interesting for me is how the Ayala’s and Manny Pangilinan (MVP) were the first ones to show compassion towards Filipinos. Funny because not so long ago, Duterte branded them as no-good ‘oligarchs’ yet they were among the first businessmen to help out their employees. The Gokongwei’s, the Sy family, financial institutions like Metrobank, BPI, BDO, Meralco, Maynilad—all contributed as well to helping out institutions in this time of crisis.

Other businesses are showing compassion and decisive action in helping out. Coca-Cola, Jollibee, Filinvest, San Miguel, the Razon’s, Aboitize’s, Tan’s—all showed solidarity with every Filipino in this uncertain times.

All these things made me realize that the power to make a difference is really up to us. We can call out failed leadership and criticize their shortcomings, but it has always been up to us to improve things in our country. I try hard not to think about what the government should have done; I am now focused on what I can do in my own capacity to help out in these difficult times. As should everyone of us.