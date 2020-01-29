realme 5i set to be best smartphone in PHP6K segment; Raises standards for value phones in ph p

Fastest-growing smartphone brand realme Philippines officially launches its quad-camera battery king realme 5i.

The realme 5i is the first in the PHP6K segment to pack quad-camera technology, a powerful Snapdragon processor and a large-capacity battery. With its high-tier features, the realme 5i makes optimized smartphone experience attainable to tech-savvy yet budget-conscious Filipinos.

The newest member of the realme 5 quad-camera family, the realme 5i is poised to achieve the same success as the 5 series, which had a total global shipment of more than 5.5 million units in 2019. The preceding members of the 5 series, the realme 5 and 5 Pro, accounted for 40 percent of realme Philippines’ sales for the third quarter of 2019.

“Realme Philippines is off to a good start this 2020 with the launch of the realme 5i. It has always been our commitment to make optimum smartphone experience available to more users and this is what realme 5i will do. 2020 is the year of real value and we’re excited to bring more of it to more Filipinos across the Philippines,” shares realme Philippines Marketing Director Austine Huang.

Realme gears up for another exciting year

Starting the year strong, realme is on full throttle mode to disrupt the local tech industry. Further strengthening its product lineup with the latest technology, realme is keen on launching its own Artificial Internet of Things (AIoT) by expanding its smart wearable offerings. The realme Buds Air, the first realme wearable launched in the Philippines, recorded 100 units sold in one minute from its recent online sale, reinforcing the brand’s optimism in building a tech ecosystem.

Realme fans can also expect the same real value offering it provides to the Filipinos when the Philippine market becomes ready to rollout the 5G technology. Realme ensures that its users can fully enjoy this new level of experience as the brand is ready with its 5G technology.

Best-value quad-camera hero for content creators

As the most attainable quad-camera battery king, the realme 5i is designed to propel the goals of young aspiring content creators. The realme 5i packs powerful imaging in its price segment with a quad-camera setup comprising a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle 8MP lens, 12MP main camera, 2MP portrait lens and 2MP ultra-macro lens, perfect for both photography beginners and experts. The realme 5i’s upgraded imaging algorithm lets users take excellent night photos with a wider view with the Nightscape 2.0’s ultra-wide angle mode. For video recording, the realme 5i supports 4K resolution with 240fps slow motion and stabilization capabilities. These features result in quality videos worthy of online posting.

The design of the realme 5i is targeted at the young market, featuring a slim body with realme’s latest sunrise aesthetic. The grainy texture on the back cover is processed by the industry leading German five-axis precision radium carving machine, creating a stunning visual experience after a 600-minute polish.

The realme 5i comes in two stunning colors – Aqua Blue and Forest Green – to suit the different tastes of Filipinos.

Built for the new champions

In support of local gaming and to make esports more accessible to aspiring mobile gamers, realme Philippines packs the realme 5i with an 11nm octa-core Snapdragon 665 AIE processor, making it the first smartphone in the PHP6K to run on this processor. With this third-generation Qualcomm AI Engine and a clock speed of 2.0GHz, the realme 5i guarantees enhanced gaming-class performance to enable every gamer uninterrupted use without the fear of lagging.

Complementing this powerful processor is a massive 5,000mAh battery that provides the longest standby time in its price segment at 30 days. With this amount of battery juice, users can enjoy long gaming hours and entertainment. The realme 5i has also been fortified with fireproof protective separation and triple precautions to guarantee battery safety.

The realme 5i comes with the ColorOS 6.1 to allow users to activate dark mode for better focus and a more vibrant foreground. Additionally, the realme 5i is also lined up for the upcoming realme UI upgrade with Android 10 integrated, the latest software update will enhance user experience through a more intuitive control and additional features.

Pricing and availability

The realme 5i comes in the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant for PHP6,990. Offline availability is available in realme stores starting February 1, 2020.

Realme is also partnering with Shopee to offer the realme 5i to more Filipinos, making the realme 5i available at an even more competitive price during Shopee’s Flash Sales on January 30 and February 01, every 12:00 noon and 6:00 p.m. Fans can stay updated through realme’s website and social media pages for the exclusive price announcement.

Realme vouchers are also up for grabs for a limited time starting January 30. Fans just need to use the Shopee code REALME12OFF to score 12 percent discount off realme 5i. This special promo is valid through the realme official store only and is applicable on orders to be delivered via Shopee’s Integrated Couriers.