realme 6 series sold out at Lazada 6.6 Bounce Back Sale; places realme among top-selling smartphone brands

realme Philippines, the lifestyle partner of the youth, achieved sold-out sales for its recently launched realme 6 series at the Lazada 6.6 Bounce Back Sale, propelling the brand to be among the top-selling smartphone brands during the sale event. The realme Band also contributed to this feat by dominating the smartwatch segment.

Fans can expect more exciting devices from realme in the coming months as the brand is keen on offering reliable tech devices for Filipinos as they adapt to the new normal. realme Philippines Vice President for Marketing Austine Huang shares, “We are thankful for the reception our devices got from our Filipino fans during the Lazada 6.6 Bounce Back Sale. It brings us joy to know that through our devices, we will be able to help the Filipino squad adjust to the new normal, whether for virtual schooling or conferences or for their new digital lifestyles.”

Prior to its successful participation at the Lazada 6.6 Bounce Back Sale, Counterpoint Research hailed realme as the fastest growing smartphone brand in Southeast Asia in Q1 2020, having shown top-ranking performance in six markets: Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia. In the Philippines alone, realme enjoyed a 1,800% year-on-year growth due to its disruptive smartphone line-up, strategic online communication and growing AIoT portfolio.

Those interested to purchase realme products may visit the official store of realme Philippines on Lazada. As quarantine protocols are eased in several parts of the country, realme kiosks and stores are starting to open up as well. Fans are encouraged to follow the official social media pages of realme Philippines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for other updates.