realme brings world’s first MediaTek Helio G95 smartphone realme 7 to PH on September 30

0 comment

There is no stopping realme Philippines from elevating the midrange smartphone experience as it brings another champ into the price segment on September 30.

Joining the realme 7 Pro in the brand’s latest number series is the realme 7, the world’s first smartphone to run on a MediaTek Helio G95 mobile processor. Poised to be the smartphone of choice of modern-day gamers and entertainment buffs, the realme 7 features a top-notch gaming processor, a 6.5-inch 90Hz ultra-smooth display, and a 2nd Gen 64MP Sony IMX682 rear quad-camera system and 16 MP in-display selfie camera.

The gaming industry is among the few industries to thrive amid the pandemic, welcoming new enthusiasts who are adapting to the new normal by having new avenues of entertainment. Game Industry Biz reported that in Q2 2020, mobile downloads shot up by 12.2 percent quarter-on-quarter and 44.4 percent year-on-year. Mobile, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) and App Annie, is now the primary driver of growth for digital games consumption.

realme Philippines aims to fuel the mobile adventures of young Filipinos by launching a midrange gaming champ. Packing the world’s first MediaTek Helio G95 processor, realme 7 is one of the most powerful smartphones for gaming and entertainment in its price point. The MediaTek Helio G95 with MediaTek HyperEngine Gaming Technology gives users a fast and smooth experience across various game titles. The device’s large-capacity 5000mAh battery and 30W Dart Charge also help lower smartphone downtime, making it perfect for ranking game marathons and multiplayer tourneys.

Young Filipino entertainment buffs who seek digital avenues of fun and connection – be it virtual call with friends, video streaming, or content creation – will also enjoy the technology and features of the realme 7. Its 6.5-inch 90Hz ultra-smooth display with 90Hz refresh rate ushers in an immersive and seamless visual experience. The midrange champ also features a quad-camera system composed of a 64MP 2nd Gen Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. In front, the realme 7 has a 16MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

The realme 7, like the realme 7 Pro, is also the first smartphones in the world to receive a TÜV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification after successfully passing 22 major tests of 12 daily-use scenarios, four components reliability and six extreme environments; and 38 minor tests.

The new realme 7 series will be launched via livestream on realme Philippines’ official Facebook page and YouTube channel on September 30, 12:00 noon.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

10 years after introducing data, Globe embarks on ambitious network upgrade anew

Team Orange 0 comments
Globe announces its largest network upgrade to date, 10 years after it introduced data with its nationwide network transformation program. The network upgrades come at the heels of the government…

GCash provides Filipinos with over 400 billers – most extensive network of billers in the Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
With over 400 billers available in the app, GCash, the undisputed leader and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, is providing its users with the best digital bills payment service…

‘Cashless on Delivery’ is the new ‘COD’ when ordering online with PayMaya

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
Cashless is now replacing the “Cash” in “COD” when it comes to delivery of food and goods online as Filipinos are now opting for a better and safer way to…

Recreate. Better Days: Globe Launches Its New Campaign In Shaping The Future

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
When 2020 started, most of us envisioned this to be our year—full of milestones and firsts—but when the pandemic hit, plans were cancelled, events were postponed, and travels were rescheduled…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone