realme C12 officially available nationwide

The realme C12, the latest of realme Philippines in its battery-powerhouse C-series, is officially available in all realme stores, kiosks and partner mobile stores nationwide starting today, September 03, for Php 5,990. Customers keen on shopping online will enjoy a Php 100 discount on the exclusive launch of the device on Shopee.

Shopee purchasers may also use the voucher code GADGETZONE8 upon check-out to bring down the price of the realme C12 eight percent further, a promo valid on September 03 only. With the one-day Php 100 discount and the eight-percent voucher code, realme customers can slash a total of Php 600 off of the realme C12 price tag. Shopee will also be hosting flash sales for the device today from 12:00 p.m. to 4:59 p.m.

Announced to the public last August 28, the realme C12 is expected to bring an all-around experience at an attainable price point. It is highly capable in handling multiple tasks, which is crucial for everybody given the approaching busy holiday season. It packs a 6,000mAh Mega Battery that can support intensive use. The device also features the Helio G35 Processor for multi-tasking functions, especially for casual gaming and entertainment. The realme C12 is equipped with a 13MP AI triple-camera setup for quality snaps, a 5MP selfie camera for a crystal-clear selfie, and an immersive 6.5-inch extra-large screen for an excellent game, audio and visual experience.

