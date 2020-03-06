Realme C3 elevates entry-level smartphone experience with high-tier features

realme Philippines, the top 4 smartphone brand in the Philippines, launched today its newest triple-camera gaming monster, the realme C3.

The latest in realme Philippines’ C-series, the realme C3 boasts highly competitive features in four key areas — performance, camera, display and battery – making it the most powerful entry-level smartphone in the market to date.

“We are excited to introduce the realme C3 to the Filipinos. We hope to empower and encourage more young Filipinos to dare to take the first step toward their goals with realme C3’s powerful features offered at a very accessible value. Now with the realme C3, more young Filipinos can grit and grind,” shares realme Philippines Vice President for Marketing Austine Huang.

Affordable high-tier performance

The realme C3 is the first in the world to have the MediaTek Helio G70 processor, making it ideal for daily tasks and gaming. Realme C3’s octa-core 12nm processor is capable of handling advanced tasks without draining the battery and guarantees nonstop gaming, high-resolution photos and videos, and uninterrupted entertainment at a lag-free and high frame rate experience with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz, one of the fastest in its category. The processor speed is complemented by a dual-WiFi setting that allows the phone to seamlessly switch to the optimal band to ensure faster connection.

The MediaTek Helio G70 also boasts a faster response time and more accurate screen control gifting users with a reliable monitor fit for multimedia applications. Further enriching user visual experience is its ability to show true color, enhancing screen contrast for brighter output and clearer images for both gaming and watching videos.

The realme C3 features 3GB RAM, 32GB storage configuration and LPDDR4X RAM, the last improving graphic and RAM performance by 20 percent and 100 percent, respectively, compared with LPDDR3. With an AnTuTu score exceeding 181,000 points, the triple-camera gaming monster has a performance rate higher than any other phone in its segment.

The realme C3 also features a triple-card slot to support dual SIMs and an SD card for up to 256GB memory. To ensure data security and privacy, the device supports 0.27-second ultra-fast fingerprint unlock and facial recognition. The realme C3 is also the first realme smartphone to run on the realme UI straight out of the box.

Achievable pro-level photography

The realme C3 features a triple-camera setup comprising 12MP, 2MP and 2MP cameras with hardware-level bokeh. The rear main camera has F1.8 large aperture and 1.25-μm pixel size, allowing users to zoom up to four times. The PDAF autofocus support guarantees clear pictures in daylight and low-lit or dark environments. The device’s 4CM macro lens is perfect for shooting micro subjects.

Realme C3’s camera technology incorporates the brand’s Chroma Boost feature, which restores the brightness and color of the subject to give it a dynamic range, screen contrast and vivid tones. The camera supports portrait mode and 1080p video recording with a 120fps slow-motion feature. In addition, it has an automatic HDR mode that keeps the highlights and dark details of the subject to get accurate images without compromising color and details.

The 5MP selfie camera on the front has an AI beautification function, an HDR mode, a portrait mode and a panoselfie feature that allows users to capture more of the background for wider selfies.

A 6.5-inch work of art

Realme Philippines’ latest offering comes with a 6.5-inch HD and a mini drop display, with a screen-to-body ratio as high as 89.8 percent, 30.9 percent smaller than a standard dewdrop. The triple-camera gaming monster has one of the biggest displays in the entry-level segment, giving users an enhanced and immersive viewing experience while watching movies and playing games.

Imbibing youthful optimism and vigor, the realme C3’s aesthetic highlights a sunrise design on the back cover. It comes in two color variants inspired by hot lava and cold glaciers — Blazing Red and Frozen Blue.

A battery lifesaver

Sealing realme C3’s entry-level royalty status is its impressive 5,000mAh large-capacity battery, which allows users to enjoy up to 43 hours of call,19 hour of music playback, 20 hours of online movies and 10.6 hours of Mobile Gaming. It also supports reverse charging, which allows the device to work as a power bank to charge other devices.

Championing local gaming and photography industries with realme

Realme Philippines aspires to empower local gamers to join big-league mobile gaming events such as the Mobile Legends Professional League Season 5, where pro-players will fight for a top spot in the biggest Mobile Legends tournament in Southeast Asia.

Realme Philippines also continues to strengthen its partnership with Mobile Legends developer Moonton as it mounts Realme Mobile Legends Cup Season 3. Mobile gamers in the country are encouraged to join the 16 amateur teams competing for a prize pool worth Php300,000.

Local aspiring photographers are also invited to join the realme Master Shot series, where users of any realme smartphone can win exclusive perks such as workshops, gatherings, events and the chance to being discovered in the photography scene. More details will be announced soon in the realme squad community official Facebook group.

Pricing and availability

The realme C3 is now available for PHP 5,990 across realme stores nationwide. The triple-camera gaming monster is now also available on the official realme stores in Lazada and Shopee.

As a special offer, the first 1,000 purchasers of a realme C3 on Lazada on March 5 will take home a free realme Buds 2 worth PHP690. Shopee is also giving a 10 percent discount on the realme C3 for the first 1,000 shoppers through the voucher code SHPrealmeC3. The Shopee discount promo lasts until March 15, 2020.