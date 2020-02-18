realme is Philippines’ top 4 smartphone brand in Q4 2019

After just a year of operations, realme Philippines climbs to the fourth spot of the top smartphone brands in the country in Q4 2019, according to leading global market analyst firm Canalys. realme Philippines grew its year-on-year sell-in shipment by a staggering 709 percent, the fastest of any smartphone brand, making it claim nine percent of the country’s total unit shares. The same global study showed that the Philippines witnessed a growth of 28 percent in total smartphone shipments in the same quarter.

In 2019, realme Philippines has established a strong presence in the market with the launch of six new devices positioned strategically across different price segments. The clear understanding of the market’s demand for real value has ushered in record-breaking sales both in online and offline channels and critical accolades for the brand and its devices.

Propelling the brand’s market value are its highly engaging products realme 3 series, realme C series, the recent quad-camera realme 5 series and the realme XT. realme Philippines’ record-breaking feat can also be attributed to the wide array of partnerships it has sealed in the previous year, such as those with SM Supermalls, Home Credit and Qualcomm. Cementing its stake in the local mobile gaming industry is its strong partnership with Mobile Legends Developer Moonton.

realme Philippines also grew vigorously offline and online, strengthening its presence in Shopee and Lazada. The fastest growing smartphone brand also grew the number of its distributors, resellers and brick-and-mortar stores in 2019. The brand currently has 4,500 partner stores, 280 kiosks and 24 concept stores nationwide.

Keeping the momentum strong

Realme Philippines is determined to keep the growth momentum strong by keeping the same brand DNA in its products and promotional approach. The brand is also keen to further expand reach with its growing Artificial Internet of Things (AIoT) product line, which includes the realme Wireless Buds, realme Powerbank, realme Buds Air and more.

Additionally, realme Philippines has shown intention to propel the growing demand for 5G by offering its very competitive 5G smartphone lineup in the Philippines. The brand is now in close coordination with local telecom operators to ensure the compatibility of its devices. Once the local 5G landscape and infrastructure are ready, Filipinos can expect the most attainable 5G smartphones to come from realme.

“We are much delighted to share this news to the realme community as this would not be possible without their constant support and loyalty to the brand. We are thankful for the support and patronage we are receiving. 2020 will be the year that we grow further with more competitive smartphones, AIoT, and 5G inclusion. Expect that we shall leap to greater heights with more Filipinos ready to enjoy the real value and the latest technology,” shares realme Philippines Marketing Director Austine Huang.