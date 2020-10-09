realme is top 2 smartphone brand in PH, celebrates with a price drop on midrange beast realme 6

With barely two years of presence in the Philippine market, realme has already catapulted to the second spot of top smartphone brands in the country, the fastest growth speed in local smartphone history. To share the recent win and celebrate with its fans, realme Philippines is dropping the price of its beloved midrange beast realme 6.

realme Philippines impressed the industry with its record-breaking achievement of 97% Quarter-on-Quarter growth as reported in the Q2 2020 SEA study of Counterpoint Research, braving the challenges faced by the market today. Its commitment to bringing a new standard of experience through top-notch offerings across different product lines resulted in a strong presence in both online and offline markets. The fastest-growing smartphone brand in the Philippines also leveraged organic, direct and innovative communication with its target audience, listening to the needs of its customers intently to offer the fitting technology.

realme Philippines, as gratitude for its fans and customers’ strong support, is making the price of its 90Hz Helio G90 gaming smartphone realme 6 more affordable. The marked down realme 6, with a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, now retails for only Php 10,990, Php 1,000 less of its original price of Php 11,990. The price-drop blow-out starts on October 9 and can be availed in all realme stores nationwide and the realme Philippines official stores on Shopee and Lazada.

With the rising popularity of esports in the Philippines, realme aims to equip aspiring Filipino gamers with a smartphone capable of handling mobile gaming adventures. The realme 6 packs a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display, 4,300 mAh battery capacity with 30W flash charge, and a MediaTek Helio G90T processor; ensuring a smooth, lag-free and immersive gaming experience.

“We are extremely grateful for this achievement. The love and support we receive from our fans and customers fuel us to continue innovating the smartphone experience we offer to Filipinos. As we become more accessible in various channels, expect that we are going to bring a wider array of products that bring only the best experience,” shares VP for Marketing Austine Huang.

As an additional treat for realme fans, every realme 7 purchase in official realme concept stores and kiosks from October 10 to 11 comes with either a free realme band worth Php 1,390 or a free automatic umbrella worth Php 990. This promo can also be availed through Home Credit or major credit cards.