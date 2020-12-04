realme Philippines kicks off #LeapToNextGen with realme X50 Pro 5G launch on Smart Signature Plan

is keeping its strong momentum as the country’s leading smartphone brand with the launch of its very first 5G-capable smartphone, the. realme Philippines is also broadening its portfolio of AIoT devices as it launches the smart audio deviceand the best round smartwatch

realme Philippines, having been recently declared as the country’s number one smartphone brand by Canalys, Counterpoint and IDC, is going full throttle into elevating the tech experience of Filipinos. Offering a wide array of devices across different segments, realme has intensified its partnership with key industry players, including telco giant Smart Communications. The realme X50 Pro 5G’s launch in the Philippines is realme and Smart’s introductory project.

“The new realme X50 Pro 5G boosts our line-up of Smart 5G-certified devices under our Smart Signature Plans, enabling our customers to unlock the many exciting possibilities of 5G. Our partnership with realme stems from our shared vision to simply bring cutting-edge technology at the fingertips of more Filipinos, and together, we hope to push the boundaries of mobile gaming and introduce more immersive digital experiences for our subscribers,” said Richard Matthew Dimagiba, VP for Smart Postpaid Marketing.

A young brand of two years, realme surprised industry experts with the record-breaking feats it has achieved, which the brand attributes to its customer-centric approach, multi-industry partnerships and wide availability. realme Philippines VP for Marketing Austine Huang notes, “When we entered the Philippines in 2018, our goal was to provide real smartphone value to every young Filipino. Now, as we aim to empower more Filipinos to #LeapToNextGen, we are happy to make our first flagship 5G device available through trusted mobile connectivity provider Smart. We shall continue to grow our channels to ensure our products are made more attainable and available for our customers.”

The realme X50 Pro 5G can be availed through Smart Signature Plan M for P1,899 per month with a one-time cash-out of Php 6,900. Those who will pre-order the device from the Smart Online Store and select Smart Stores from December 03 to 10 get a free realme Watch worth Php 3,990. The promo is available to new subscribers and is available at a special discounted price for existing and re-contracting subscribers.

A leap to the next gen of realme devices

realme Philippines launches three new devices this December: the realme X50 Pro 5G, Buds Air Pro and Watch S. Dubbed as the brand’s next gen of devices, customers can expect improved features on each of the products.

realme X50 Pro 5G, the pilot 5G-ready device of realme Philippines, brings in the fastest processor, fastest charging technology and the fastest network. It’s one of the first 5G smartphones to be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor in its price segment, making it one of the most powerful smartphones in the market today. realme X50 Pro 5G is also equipped with a 90Hz Super AMOLED Display, complementing the device’s 5G speed to the gamers’ delight. This powerful combo allows a smooth and competitive gaming experience. With its 65W SuperDart Charge technology, the realme X50 Pro 5G’s 4200mAh battery can be fully charged within 35 mins.

In the camera department, realme X50 Pro 5G boasts the latest flagship, ultra-clear quad camera set-up comprised of a 64MP main camera, a 12MP 20x hybrid zoom telephoto lens, an 8MP 119° ultra wide-angle macro lens, and a B&W portrait lens. A dual-front camera of 32MP Sony 80°wide-angle with an IMX616 sensor and 8MP 105°super wide-angle camera captures clear selfies and videos. The dual-front camera supports ultra wide-angle video shooting and UIS Video Stabilization which are very favorable for content creation.

Smart subscribers can make the most of the realme X50 Pro 5G powered by ultrafast Smart 5G in strategic sites in Metro Manila, Boracay, Cavite, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Laguna, New Clark City in Pampanga, and Rizal. Smart subscribers can also enjoy high-speed connectivity with Smart LTE, the country’s fastest mobile data network as cited by third-party internet analytics firms like Opensignal and Ookla.

Launching alongside the realme X50 Pro 5G is the realme Buds Pro– the brand’s highly competitive noise-cancelling earbuds. The realme Buds Air Pro is equipped with the new and customized S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip which guarantees the most versatile noise cancellation effect while consuming low power. It also has a 10mm Bass Boost Driver along with an advanced Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB) composite bass enhancement algorithm that makes the bass deeper and richer. The device offers a 25-hour total playback, for continuous music listening time, gaming time, calling time, and video watching time.

The realme Watch S, the best round smartwatch in the market in its price segment, is the last of the realme AIoT products to be launched this year. The realme Watch S offers accuracy in the many features it packs allowing users to prioritize their health and manage their time. realme Watch S carries the top-level sensor from Goodix, which supports 24-hour uninterrupted and real-time heart rate monitoring. It also supports up to 16 kinds of fitness modes and health functions including step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring, hydration reminder and meditation relaxing. The newest smartwatch from realme is also equipped with smart features that can monitor all app notifications and show some corresponding support in the display of calls, SMS and third-party app messages through the realme Watch S.

The realme Buds Air Pro and Watch S retail for Php 4,990, respectively. These newest realme AIoT products are available starting December 3, 2020 on selected realme kiosks and concept stores nationwide. Get them as low as Php 3,990 each or 1,000 pesos off during Lazada and Shopee’s 12.12 Grand Year End Sales.

Subsequently, realme Philippines also launched the realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, realme Powerbank 2i, and the realme Selfie Tripod. All these will be available starting December 3 on realme’s e-commerce stores, selected realme kiosks’ and concept stores and will retail for only Php 890, Php 790, and Php 1,119 respectively.