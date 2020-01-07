Realme launches own 5G technology with realme X50

Fastest-growing smartphone brand realme joins the 5G sphere with the launch of its first 5G-powered smartphone in China, the realme X50. With this development, realme hopes to bring 5G connectivity more accessible to a broader audience.

The realme X50, which boasts a contemporary design, reliable performance and an affordable price tag, ushers in a new era of realme smartphones designed to meet the youth’s demand for 5G connectivity.

5G flagship smartphone for the youth

The realme X50 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, the first 5G-integrated chipset of Qualcomm. This chipset supports SA and NSA and 5G bands such as n1, n41, n78 and n79. The X50 also responds to mainstream 2G, 3G and 4G bands.

The realme X50’s powerful performance is complemented by a huge-capacity 4,200mAh battery that packs a 30W VOOC flash charging technology. The phone supports full-function NFC and dual-frequency GPS. It has dual super-linear loudspeakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res.

The realme X50 integrates a state-of-the-art quad-camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, a 12MP 2x telephoto lens guaranteeing 5x optical zoom and 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens of 119-degree and a 2MP ultra-macro lens.The front cameras feature a 16MP f/2.0 wide primary lens and an 8MP 105-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. For video recording, the phone packs UIS Max Mode, live bokeh capability, ultra-wide-angle framing and 960fps slow motion.

The phone is also the first realme smartphone to feature the brand-new realme UI design.

The realme X50 features a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a 6.57-inch hole-punch LCD display with 90.48 percent screen-to-body ratio and a120Hz refresh rate. This display supports not only the Sunlight Display Technology but the Dark Mode as well. Its power button integrates a fingerprint sensor.

Realme X50 comes in two colors: Glacier Silver and Polar Blue.

Realme X50 Master Edition with real design

Realme partnered with industrial design master Naoto Fukasawa and introduced the realme X50 Master Edition. The Master Edition comes in two options, namely, Point and Line.

With its regular alignment and glass indium plating giving off a futuristic vibe, the realme X50 Master Edition is set to lead contemporary smartphone designs.

Popularizing 5G among 25M+ users globally

Realme claimed the 7th spot among the top smartphone brands in Q3 2019 in terms of shipments, making it the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world. As of December 2019, realme has entered 22 markets and has gained more than 25 million users. In terms of operations, realme has reached six strategic markets – China, India, other parts of South Asia, Europe, Middle and East Africa, the Commonwealth of the Independence and Latin America. The global success of realme can be attributed to its focus on localization efforts and an extensive understanding of local market needs and demands. Realme expects to gain 100 percent global growth in 2020.

Locally, realme Philippines has made a dent in the market by disrupting multiple price segments with phone packing unmatched high-tier features, earning the favor of many Filipino consumers. Attesting to this is the brand’s string of record-breaking sales and strong performance in the recent Lazada 11.11 and 12.12 sales.

Realme will keep the spirit of “Dare to Leap” in the 5G era and will continue to introduce impressive smartphones for the young generation. This 2020, realme will be disrupting the market anew by introducing more 5G devices in multiple price segments.

Realme is working closely with local network operators, internet companies and app developers to boost the development of 5G and expand the market. This supports all other initiatives by both the private and public sectors in terms of 5G rollout and to provide Filipinos, who top the list of internet users in the world with 72 million mobile social media users, including 26.59 million mobile phone subscribers, with better network service and connectivity.