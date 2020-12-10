realme offers up to 51% discount at Shopee’s 12.12 Big Christmas Sale

Just when we thought Christmas couldn’t get any merrier, the country’s top smartphone brand realme Philippines offers another wave of exciting deals for its fans and supporters just right before Christmas!

Up to 51 percent discount on select realme smartphones and AIoT devices await the squad at the much-awaited Shopee’s 12.12 Big Christmas Sale on December 12. As part of its #realmeWithYou Christmas campaign, the leading smartphone brand is offering its biggest discount yet to make its products much more attainable for Filipinos this holiday season.

Squad and fans may start adding to cart the realme devices they have been eyeing to gift themselves or their loved ones starting at 12 midnight on December 12. During Shopee’s successive Flash Sales, all products from realme will be receiving discounts in alternation.

The realme 7 series receives the highest price drop among the smartphone offerings of the brand during the flash sales. The two variants of the realme 7i will be available for only P7,490 and P9,990, respectively. Philippines’ fastest-charging smartphone realme 7 Pro is up for grabs for only P15,990, P2,000 off of its original price of P17,990. The realme 7 will also receive a markdown whose flash sale price only at P12,079.

To make more Filipinos have an elevated audio experience, realme also offers price discounts for its AIoT devices. The AIoT device to receive the highest discount is the incredibly stylish realme Buds Q. From its original price of P1,490, the realme Buds Q is offered at a flash sale price of P969. realme Buds Air is also getting a huge 12.12 exclusive discount of P1,590, making it available at P2,390 from its original price of P3,990.

As the brand continues to expand its product line-up this year, realme Philippines also offers its smart lifestyle devices at much affordable prices. The realme Smart Cam 360 is discounted to P1,990, from its original price of P2,790 while the realme Smart Scale is available with a 31 percent discount, retailing with a flash sale price at P1,090.

“What better way to cap off this year but with big discounts and great deals for our squad and fans! We are joining Shopee Philippines in its much-anticipated 12.12 Big Christmas Sale to bring our devices to more Filipinos this season of giving. Hopefully, through our promos, we make the Christmas celebration of our squad much merrier and happier this year! With this, we want to greet our fans and supporters a joyous holiday,” shares Austine Huang, VP for marketing of realme Philippines.

From November 18 to December 12, Filipino Shopee fans can enjoy free shipping with P0 minimum spend, 20 percent cashback, and P1 deals at the Shopee 12.12 Big Christmas Sale. To avail of these promos, realme fans and supporters must download the Shopee app on their mobile phone through the App Store or Google Play Store. For more information on the Shopee 12.12 Big Christmas Sale, visit https://shopee.ph/m/christmas-sale.