realme officially launches #realmeWithYou Christmas Specials starting with huge prizes and exciting promos

Christmas is about the joy of love and sharing. As Filipinos start working on the wishlists of everyone they hold dear, realme Philippines launches a wide array of promos and surprises that are sure to meet your Christmas shopping budgets.

Customers can wrap the smartphones and devices they have been eyeing to purchase as realme Philippines launches its #realmeWithYou Christmas Specials, giving customers and fans a chance to win brand-new motorcycles and smartphone accessories from the country’s top smartphone brand.

“realme Philippines is all about giving this Christmas season. Since the start of Ber months, the brand has been launching new devices and special offerings for its squad and fans to give them the best deals and experience. With our Christmas special promos, we at realme Philippines hope to make our smartphones and devices closer to more Filipinos, especially this holiday season,” shares VP for Marketing Austine Huang.

The more the merrier with realme

To celebrate the brand’s success this year and to give back to its fans for their unwavering enthusiasm and support, realme Philippines is offering exciting freebies for the community. The promo also includes the raffle of six motorcycles from realme Philippines.

Customers may get a free realme merch, accessory, gift box, or realme Watch for every purchase of realme 7, 7 Pro, 7i, 6, 6 Pro, and X3 SuperZoom in any authorized realme concept stores, kiosks, exhibits, and multi-brand stores nationwide. The promo runs from November 14 to December 31 only.

realme Philippines will also give motorcycles to six offline and online purchasers of realme smartphones. There will be three lucky winners of a Kawasaki Rouser Ns125, two winners of a Yamaha Mio 125i, and one grand winner of a 2020 Yamaha TFX-150. Consumers are entitled to one raffle entry only starting November 17 until December 31. To participate, they must log on to https://realmephpromos.com/registration to register. The winners will be announced via a livestream draw on January 8, 2021, at 6:00 pm on realme Philippines’ official Facebook page.

Get up to 34% realme discount this Christmas season

Customers may also score up to 34 percent discount on select realme products at the flash sales of Lazada and Shopee on November 18, 21, 24, 26, 27, and 30.

Four realme smartphones will be included in the Lazada Electronic Flash Sale on November 18 starting 12 midnight. Among the products that will be retailed off with a discount during the Flash Sale is the recently launched realme narzo 20, whose Flash Sale price is at Php 7,490. Customers can also snag a Php 1,000 discount on the 8GB + 128GB variant of realme 7 and realme 7 Pro. realme Philippines will also be offering a six percent discount on the realme X3 SuperZoom, with a final discounted price of Php 23,490.

After realme’s success during the Lazada and Shopee 11.11 Brand Day Sale, the fastest-growing smartphone brand is now preparing for more special deals and discounts for its squad and fans for the upcoming 12.12 e-commerce sale.