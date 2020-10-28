realme Philippines, Anytime Fitness want you to stay safe and fit

As a young video content creator and influencer, Ry Velasco makes sure she remains healthy, fit and safe while adhering to protocols implemented amid the community quarantines. “I am taking it upon myself to keep an active and safe lifestyle, which I believe is crucial in mitigating the risks posed by the pandemic,” Velasco shares.

The fitness routines of Filipinos drastically changed apropos of the varying degrees of quarantines across the country. To help Filipinos get back on the fitness track, the Philippines’ top 2 smartphone brand realme and the world’s fastest-growing fitness club chain Anytime Fitness are collaborating on a number of great deals for their customers.

Customers can move it, move it from October 23 until November 15 as the two brands officially launch their Dare to Move campaign. If you are just like Ry Velasco who works out to the beat of her favorite artists’ latest singles, then head on out to the official flagship store of realme Philippines on LazMall and purchase a pair of the incredibly stylish all-new realme Buds Q. “Putting on a reliable and great-sounding TWS kickstarts my workout routine. I breeze through my sets with this device’s dynamic bass boost and comfortable fit,” notes Velasco. During the campaign period, purchasers of the Buds Q can enjoy an Anytime Fitness Membership free of the joining fee. Gym applicants just need to present a copy of the e-receipt of their Buds Q purchase at any AF branch to claim.

Current members of the AF Philippines Community who wish to work out with an ergonomic TWS may also avail of a Php 200 discount on the realme Buds Q on LazMall, lowering the price of the device to only Php 1,290. Members must key in the code REALMEXAF upon checkout to get the discount.

realme Philippines and Anytime Fitness will also be releasing workout routine videos on the official Facebook and TikTok accounts of the smartphone brand. Anytime Fitness coaches will show routines that viewers can easily mimic during their home workout sessions.

Anytime Fitness currently has over 120 operating branches nationwide. The fitness chain has set up government and industry-mandated safety protocols inside their establishments and are strictly implementing health guidelines such as social distancing and regular sanitation to ascertain their patrons’ wellbeing.